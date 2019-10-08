A dental hygienist is more than someone who cleans your teeth – they are a prevention specialist.
Among the many health issues a dental hygienist addresses with their patients:
• Periodontal disease
• Teeth whitening
• General oral care
• Caries
• Inflammation
The top services provided:
• Oral hygiene education
• Prophylaxis
• Fluoride treatments
• Dental hygiene assessment
• Periodontal scaling and root planing
According to the American Dental Hygienists Association, 94 percent of dental hygienists are satisfied in their careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!