The American Physical Therapy Association has made October National Physical Therapy Month. It is an opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits of physical therapy.
Physical therapy can improve mobility, manage pain and other chronic conditions, help injury recovery and prevent future injury and chronic disease.
The APTA urges the public to ask a physical therapist about safer ways to manage pain, using PT instead of pills.
No one wants to live in pain. But no one should put their health at risk in an effort to be pain free.
Doctor-prescribed opioids are appropriate in some cases, but they just mask the pain — and opioid risks include depression, overdose, and addiction, plus withdrawal symptoms when stopping use.
That’s why the CDC recommends safer alternatives like physical therapy to manage pain.
Physical therapists treat pain through movement, hands-on care, and patient education — and by increasing physical activity you can also reduce your risk of other chronic diseases.
Pain is personal, but treating pain takes teamwork.
When it comes to your health, you have a choice. Choose more movement and better health.
Did you know
• Chronic pain is linked to more than 60 percent of opioid overdose deaths
• 2016 opioids prescriptions led to 3.3 billion unused pills
• Americans prefer non-drug treatments for pain
• 79 percent want non-opioid pain management options after surgery.
• One-third of long-term opioid users are addicted or dependent
• Opioids are largely ineffective for low back pain
• Using opioids could lead to depression
• Physical therapy first for low back pain lowers costs
• Physical therapy first for knee osteoarthritis and meniscal tears is effective
Visit apta.org for more on using physical therapy to manage pain.
