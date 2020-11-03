Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace began Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15. Any plans selected during open enrollment will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.
The Affordable Care Act is still in place. The individual mandate was eradicated from the Affordable Care Act in 2017, which means Americans will not be penalized for not having health coverage. However, the Health Insurance Marketplace remains open, and it offers tax credits to reduce the monthly cost of insurance for most who apply.
Those who apply for coverage on Healthcare.gov will also be screened for affordable and no-cost state coverage like AHCCCS (Arizona’s Medicaid program) and KidsCare (Arizona’s Children’s Health Insurance Program). Enrollment for those two programs is open year-round.
North Country HealthCare here to help
North Country HealthCare has certified application counselors on staff to assist consumers in reviewing their options and enrolling in affordable insurance. For those who are already enrolled in Marketplace insurance, North Country HealthCare’s application counselors can help renew coverage for 2021.
Enrollment appointments are free and available in-person or over the phone. Appointments are also available in both English and Spanish. North Country HealthCare is in 12 communities across northern Arizona. Certified application counselors can also assist with AHCCCS, KidsCare and SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) applications. To schedule your free enrollment appointment, visit northcountryhealthcare.org.
For more information on the locations, programs and services, call 928-522-9400.
Ambetter offering guidance
Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health will be available in Gila County for the second year in a row. The plan offers personalized enrollment assistance and telehealth services to help people get covered and make the most of their health coverage benefits.
Nationally, more than 26.1 million people went without health insurance last year, and the rate of uninsured people has risen steadily since 2016.
Online Enrollment
AssistanceThrough the Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage — all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.
For more information on Arizona Complete Health, visit the company’s website at www.azcompletehealth.com.
