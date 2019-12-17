Heart disease is bad news, pure and simple: In the United States, the condition causes more than one in four deaths, making it the leading cause of death for both men and women.
Coronary heart disease, the most common form of heart disease, occurs when plaque accumulates inside the coronary arteries.
Since the coronary arteries supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart, it’s a major problem whenever they become constricted by plaque.
While there are several causes of coronary heart disease, most notably excess consumption of cholesterol-containing foods (which lead to plaque build-up), a recent study suggests another risk factor: working for too many hours.
People generally understand that being overworked can be stressful, but now a study shows that the number of hours you work can be a direct indicator of disease risk.
Study shows risk of working too many hours
According to the study, which involved 7,095 adults (2,109 women and 4,986 men) ages 39 to 62 years, working full-time and without diagnosed heart disease the start of the study, the risk of developing coronary heart disease increased by 167 percent for people who worked more than 11 hours a day on average compared to those who worked only 7-8 hours daily.
The study appeared in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
As mentioned, there are several causes of CHD. Your doctor of chiropractic can give you more information about coronary heart disease and offer suggestions for reducing your risk of developing CHD by reducing stress, exercising consistently and improving your diet.
