Let’s review the common types experiences one may have as they approach their retirement years. We hope to enjoy activities that include golf, tennis, racquetball, fishing, hiking, biking, jogging, walking, dancing and numerous activities in Rim Country.
Common pain areas are Back, Elbows, Knees, Rotator Cuff, Wrist, Hand and Fingers, Neck, Foot and Ankle… or Hips
Strains lead to injuries. Arthritis wears on joint cartilage. Blunt trauma leads to swelling. Twisting and turning cause spasms and pain. Sprains and blisters create achy feet. Groin strains and lower back injuries affect motion. Repetitive motions may cause inflammation, tears and may require surgical repair.
Join the “MY CHOICE” movement and tell your physician or discharge planner that you want to do your rehabilitation therapy at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation.
Benefit from an assessment and a “tune-up” in order to continue with the activities you love.
1. Start with your physician. Ask for an order for PT/OT Evaluation & Treatment (of diagnosed condition).
2. Call Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation and Verify Your Insurance.
3. Make an Assessment Appointment and learn your Outpatient Treatment options.
4. RCH Therapists will Create a Plan WITH You.
5. Stay the Course on Recommended Therapy.
6. Maintain Treatment with Home Exercises.
7. Repeat As Necessary.
