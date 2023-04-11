Stay with the times or risk missing out on potential new sales tax.
That is the dilemma as the only marijuana dispensary in northern Gila County asks the Town of Payson to update its codes so it can expand services.
On Monday, the Planning and Zoning Commission gave their approval to the changes.
Now it is up to the council to decide if JARS Cannabis can offer delivery and drive-thru services and if additional production/grow facilities can operate.
Most of the commission expressed their support for the changes, with only one commission member outright saying the code should stay the same.
Commission member Mike Foil said if things are running smoothly there was no need to update. He worried the state would end up like Colorado if they continue to make incremental changes to the marijuana code and didn’t think the threat of losing sales tax revenue was enough incentive to go with a more liberal code.
Commission member Chris Walsh asked a JARS Cannabis representative if other communities had experienced issues when it changed their code.
Zoning lawyer Lindsay Schube with Gammage and Burnham said they had not as the state has some of the strictest laws when it comes to the sale and production of marijuana.
She said since voters passed the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act in 2010, there have been a ton of regulatory changes. While they were initially concerned about safety when dispensaries first opened, those fears proved false as the state limited the number of dispensaries that could open and set strict operating requirements.
“We did it exactly right,” Schube said of the state’s rollout. “We don’t have problems with safety and security. We don’t have the issues that other states have.”
Now, JARS wants to amend the unified development code so it can expand operations.
Plans include opening a new retail location in the old Car’s Jr. location at the corner of State Route 260 and the Beeline Highway and offer pre-order pickup services (similar to Chipotle). Jars also recently acquired a medical marijuana license so has plans to open a medical marijuana side to its business at its 200 N. Tonto Street location.
Currently, at its Tonto Street location, it only offers recreation marijuana sales. This occurred after the medical marijuana license was moved to the Valley several years ago. This meant anyone with a medical marijuana card had to travel to another community to buy if they wanted to benefit from the sales tax break. Otherwise they could purchase from JARS, but had to pay more.
Offering drive-thru services and medical services will be a boost to the business, but they need the town to sign off on the changes.
JARS is asking the town to amend the code to include:
• Remove prohibition of drive-thru services
• Remove prohibition of offsite delivery
• Remove the separation of 1,000 feet between other medical marijuana dispensaries, marijuana establishments or offsite cultivation locations.
• Remove the limitation of one offsite cultivation site
• Amend code language to include marijuana facility and marijuana processing site and delete off-site cultivation. A marijuana facility would be a retail location without any manufacturing or processing.
“By separately defining these uses/locations provides for the applicant to request a no number limit on processing sites (unmarked) and keep the limit on marijuana facilities (retail only) to two,” according to a town memo.
Foil said he was for changing the definitions, but was against the rest of the changes.
“I think we are better off leaving it where it is,” he said, later adding “just because we can get more tax revenue doesn’t mean that is the thing we should do.”
Commission member Vincent Herman said he empathized with Foil’s views and held similar ones years ago when the dispensary first opened. But he said his opinions have changed as he has seen the business operate safely and now he supports the changes requested.
The commission voted 4-1 with one member abstaining to amend the UDC code as recommended by staff.
