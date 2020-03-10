OK, I’ve done it and likely you have too: “enough is enough” when the jeans get too tight and frustration has reached its max. We decide to go on a strict diet to lose that extra weight. We start losing. We feel great. Then, around the sixth month we fall off the bandwagon.
Study after study shows this pattern is common among dieters. We are pretty good at losing the weight, but not so successful at keeping it off. Likely, by the end of the first year, the majority of dieters have gained 50% of their lost weight back.
So what is the problem? Experts in this field suggest small, incremental improvements are superior to crash diets. These changes should be ones that can be maintained for the long haul and not catastrophic quick fixes. Choose one change that is sustainable. When that habit is manageable, it is time to add another one. Here are six small changes that dietitians suggest could make a long-term big difference for you.
1. Eat a cup of veggies at lunch
Vegetables are packed with phytochemicals, fiber, antioxidants, low in calories and just simply nutritious and the most powerful change you can make for your health. Eating more veggies, crowds out other unhealthy foods. Only 9% of Americans get the daily-required amount of vegetables. Waiting until dinner to start getting veggies in means you just cannot meet the daily recommendation.
2. Add one serving of leafy greens per day
Leafy green vegetables are packed with vitamins and nutrients like vitamin A, C, K, and folate. Some also are rich in calcium. Experiment with raw, cooked, or greens added to soups, stews, or casseroles.
3. Move away from categorizing foods
Categorizing foods by their macronutrients as carbohydrates, fats and protein has fueled the diet fad crazes. Macronutrients do not tell the whole story. For example, donuts and whole grain bread are both carbohydrates, but donuts have very little nutritional value, while whole grain bread has quite a bit. Focus instead on eating a variety of whole plant foods and minimizing the highly processed and sugar-laden foods.
4. Move toward unsweetened beverages
Sweetened drinks contain lots of extra calories and do not provide as much satiety as solid food. Begin by drinking fewer sugary drinks, including juices. Look for alternatives, like sparkling water, unsweetened herbal teas, and the ideal — water.
5. Read food labels
Look for simple ingredients. An unintelligible ingredient list is clue the item is highly processed and contains unhealthful ingredients.
6. Swap refined white bread for whole grains
Whole grains have more fiber, and fiber fills you up, so you are less likely to overeat at a meal.
Whole grains have more protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants than refined grains. The highly refined white bread and pastas are associated with health problems, while whole grains lower the risk of heart disease and obesity.
Select one simple sustainable change. Form a new habit and reap better health.
