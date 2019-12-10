It is just amazing to discover Americans consume enough refined sugar and sweeteners equal to 150 pounds of sugar for each man, woman, and child a year. That works out to be three quarters of a cup or 40 teaspoons a day! I am sure that each of us is adamant that we do not buy nearly that much sugar.
So if we do not buy that much sugar, where is the sugar hidden that we consume? The single biggest source of refined sugar slips into our diet in the form of soft drinks. Americans average about 54 gallons of soft drinks per person per year ... about two sodas a day. Those sodas may contain 8 to 12 teaspoons of sugar. Another obvious source is desserts. A piece of chocolate cake with icing contains 12 teaspoons of sugar. A cup of frozen yogurt can also contain 12 teaspoons of sugar. Ready-to-eat cereals are another common source of hidden sugar. Some cereals can have half their calories coming from sugar. Unfortunately, sugar is everywhere, hidden in foods like canned soups, potpies, TV dinners, and even ketchup.
Sugar is given many different names. Sucrose, dextrose, lactose, fructose and maltose are names for sugars that come from different sources. Then there are the ones we all know about: syrup, honey and molasses. There are 100 different names for the sugars we consume.
One problem with refined sugar is that it contains no nutrients or fiber. For example, it takes seven pounds of sugar beets stripped of their bulk, fiber, and nutrients to get one pound of “pure” sugar. Sugar is high in calories and can crowd out more nutritious foods from our diet. That high concentration of calories and the fact that many of our sugary foods are being supersized and made into king-sized portions are being studied to see how that relates to our increasing high rates of chronic disease.
Sugar enters our bloodstream quickly and gives us a quick energy boost (sugar high), but that high is only temporary. It triggers insulin to surge, attempting to bring down the blood sugar, but sometimes because fiber is lacking, it pulls the blood sugar down too fast and too far. This drop in blood sugar often mimics symptoms of hypoglycemia, and the result is feelings of weakness, hunger, fatigue, and a letdown (sugar blues).
A better way to stabilize energy is to eat a naturally sweet fiber rich food like an apple or some berries. The fiber in plant foods slow down the absorption of sugar from our digestive track into the bloodstream. This prevents the sugar spikes we see in sugary foods that lack fiber.
We enjoy sweet foods; yet our tastebuds can be re-educated. Fruit is sweet, pleasant to the taste, and contains fruit sugars packed with fiber. Grab a handful of chilled grapes instead of a doughnut to satisfy sweet cravings. Sprinkle fruit or berries on your oatmeal instead of sugar.
You don’t have to give up your favorite desserts, but work on moderation. First, decrease the frequency of sugary foods consumed. For instance, change from several times daily to perhaps three times a week, working toward the goal of enjoying treats infrequently.
Learn to be satisfied with smaller portions. The bad habits of huge portions and seconds create all kinds of health problems. You can learn to enjoy one piece of chocolate candy as much as eating the whole box. You will feel better too! Half of a serving of a piece of pie eaten slowly and with pleasure can be more satisfying than gulping down a larger serving.
When shopping, become a label detective. Compare brands to find lower sugar alternatives to your favorite foods. Whenever possible, purchase products you know are low in sugar.
Reduce the amount of refined sugar and concentrated sugars that you eat. Eat more high-fiber foods such as whole grains, legumes, vegetables and fruits. These foods produce the right level of energy for the body and will keep you energetic and feeling good all day long.
