Smoke from the Backbone Fire and others continues to affect several communities in the area.
Anyone who can see, taste, or smell smoke should curtail outdoor activity. People with heart disease, lung disease, or asthma should avoid the outdoors entirely, as should children and the elderly.
Wildfire smoke is a mixture of small particles, gases, and water vapor. The primary health concern is the small particles. Not everyone who is exposed to smoke will have health problems. Many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke. These factors include the level, extent, and duration of exposure, age, and individual susceptibility.
Typical symptoms of exposure to smoke include burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches, dizziness, and nausea.
Closing windows and turning off evaporative coolers when smoke is present helps to reduce exposure to the smoke and should be adequate to protect persons without respiratory problems.
People with pre-existing conditions should avoid exposure to the smoke as much as possible and consult their health care provider if they have any questions.
When smoke levels are high, the appropriate protective measures should be followed.
• Stay inside with windows and doors shut.
• Use the recycle or re-circulate mode on the air conditioner in your home or car.
• Avoid cooking and vacuuming, which can increase pollutants indoors.
• Avoid physical exertion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!