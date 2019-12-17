I had severe pain in my knee. I went to Dr. Gear’s office and was told I had to get X-rays. I had the X-rays and went to the state of Washington to see my family. When I returned, I went to Dr. Gear to go over my X-rays. Dr. Gear adjusted me that day. I felt relief. When we went over the X-rays, Dr. Gear said I had kidney stones or gallstones and suggested that I see my gastrointestinal doctor who scheduled me for a GI Endoscopy that showed I had ulcers. My doctor gave me a prescription for 90 days. I continued to get treatment from Dr. Gear and now I don’t have any symptoms because my ulcers have healed. I went to my last chiropractor for seven years. The week my knee was in severe pain he adjusted me three times with no relief. He never did X-rays.
I’ve been going to Dr. Robert Gear almost two years. I’ve been in five car wrecks and had five whiplashes. Since I’ve been going to Dr. Gear, I feel my whole body has been healed. I can’t emphasize what a great chiropractor Dr. Gear is. He is so knowledgeable about the whole body. His whole life has been about healing the body. You see so many people walking crooked. I feel for them. It can be reversed. There is a lot of controversy regarding chiropractor care. Dr. Gear is one of the best. He gave me quick relief and has been helping me make a full recovery from all of the car wreck injuries and little new injuries I have created along the way tending to my horse and other animals.
