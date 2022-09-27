Rehabilitation Week began in 1976 as a small campaign run by a rehabilitation services group in Scranton, Penn., called Allied Services. Nearly 50 years later, the event has become a nationally recognized annual celebration. National Rehabilitation Awareness Week was celebrated on the RCH Campus during the week of September 19th.
What are the main types of rehabilitation at Rim Country Health?
• Physical Therapy focuses on restoring and maintaining the patient’s physical well-being. Physical therapists may help a person due to disabilities, injury or surgery that hinders movement.
• Occupational Therapy is like physical therapy in that both concentrate on body movements. Occupational therapists focus on improving the patient’s ability to perform daily activities allowing a successful return to their homes.
• Myofascial Release Therapy (MFR) addresses restrictions and imbalances of the connective tissue in order to decrease or eliminate pain and restore movement. MFR is successful for pain in the neck/back, headaches, scoliosis, TMJ, neurological and chronic conditions.
• Lymphedema Therapy aids in the treatment, and management, of an abnormal accumulation of high-protein concentrated fluid, usually in the arms and legs after a surgery or accident.
• Speech Therapy helps adults (and children) who struggle with verbal communication through exercises in pronunciation, muscle strengthening, and learning to speak correctly after a stroke, brain injury, neurological disorder, injury affecting vocal cords, and dementia.
• Senior Fitness Gym (Adults 55+) provides monitored circuit exercise stations and a Cardiac Phase III routine in a more private setting with a Coach Kay (retired RN) present.
RCH offers both outpatient and short-term stays with Rehabilitation Therapy. Long-term residents also enjoy the benefits of rehab therapy to keep them active and in motion.
3 Easy Steps for An Appointment at Rim Country Health
1. Get a Physician’s Order/Rx for assessment and/or treatment.
2. RCH Authorizes your insurance coverage.
3. You Make The Appointment.
A familiar face returns to RCH Rehabilitation Therapy Department
A big welcome back to Richard Staudt, OTR/L, MFR Therapist. RCH recognizes Rich’s popularity from residents in Payson/Rim Country.
Staudt, a licensed Occupational Therapist and Myofascial Release Therapist, trained under the John Barnes method, with over 32 years of experience, was an integral part of bringing Myofascial Release Therapy to the RCH Campus back in 2012.
He made a personal decision to stay close to home in Prescott, during the skilled nursing facility regulations put in place at the height of COVID-19. But now, he’s back Monday through Thursday at Rim Country Health.
Along with two additional, trained MFR therapist, Staudt is now taking appointments. For questions about scheduling any Rehab Therapy or Therapist, phone 928-474-1120.
