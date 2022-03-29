Rim Country Health and Rehabilitation, 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson, has four new team members in key roles.

The new team members include Nurse Managers Karen B. and Jackie C.; plus several administrative team members — Danielle L. in Human Resources and Destiny B. in Admissions.

Karen has been an infection control and preventionist nurse for 33 years; working in hospice, the correctional system and traveling.

Jackie C. has served as an MDS for patient assessments and care management nurse for 38 years; working in long-term care, the correctional system and hospice.

Danielle L. is creating and implementing efforts and new programs for the RCH Team.

Destiny B. works with case and discharge managers to admit residents and short-term stay patients at RCH. She worked as a CNA for 15 years, as a medical assistant and in medical records.

Each of these new RCH employees shares a love for Payson and are right where they want to be.

