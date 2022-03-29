RCH introduces new team members Mar 29, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Joining Rim Country Health as new Nurse Managers are, from left, Karen B. and Jackie C., between them they have 71 years of experience. Contributed photo Danielle L. is creating and implementing efforts and new programs for the RCH Team working in the facility’s Human Resources office. Contributed photo Destiny B. works with case and discharge managers to admit residents and short-term stay patients at RCH. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rim Country Health and Rehabilitation, 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson, has four new team members in key roles.The new team members include Nurse Managers Karen B. and Jackie C.; plus several administrative team members — Danielle L. in Human Resources and Destiny B. in Admissions.Karen has been an infection control and preventionist nurse for 33 years; working in hospice, the correctional system and traveling.Jackie C. has served as an MDS for patient assessments and care management nurse for 38 years; working in long-term care, the correctional system and hospice.Danielle L. is creating and implementing efforts and new programs for the RCH Team.Destiny B. works with case and discharge managers to admit residents and short-term stay patients at RCH. She worked as a CNA for 15 years, as a medical assistant and in medical records.Each of these new RCH employees shares a love for Payson and are right where they want to be. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Announcers were one and done Energy policy Expand GVP Sacred sites Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Rim Country Health - Keep This Resume National Doctors Day Rim Country Health is Hiring Rim Country Health - Thank You Berkshire Hathaway - Jim Jakubek Healthy Living with Diabetes Alliant Gas - Promote Propane Safety Delicious Cafe Krispy Krunchy Chicken SaveTheBrains.com Mercedes Benz of Flagstaff Grief Support Group KidsCare Made Easy Miracle Ear RR front strip Payson Chevron Rim Wash Alliant Gas Leak Survey Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent College Rodeo in Payson Humane Society of Central Arizona At the Rim Team Lasso American Scratch Kitchen Lundgren Fitness - Private Studio Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Dr. Bob Gear Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Dueker Ranch Donations Entrusted Pets Cremation Ponderosa Bible Church Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? Latest Photo Gallery Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries +28 Multimedia Boys Basketball vs. Benjamin Franklin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest Video Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos Local News 2022 Best of the Rim 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!