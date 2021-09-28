In Rim Country you’re never alone if you find yourself on the road to recovery. With the rehabilitation therapy team at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation (RCH), rest assured that you or your loved one is receiving the best possible care.
But, you thought RCH was just a “nursing home.” Oh yeah, many people do. RCH is a skilled nursing facility (SNF, “sniff”) that includes rehab therapy services for both outpatients (short-term needs) and inpatient short-term stays (after surgery) and for our full-time residents.
As many in Rim Country know an independent and healthy lifestyle at home is the optimum goal. We’re just as excited as you when you can return home.
Many times a transition, after a hospital stay, means you may still need full-time care with the comforts of home. As the saying goes, “When you’re ready to leave the hospital, but not yet ready to go home,” RCH is often called. Called by the patient, family, primary care physician, case managers, discharge planners and others.
Let’s talk options
Our advice: You always want someone who takes the time to review your options. Here’s why recovering and having rehab therapy at a SNF is a popular and an effective choice.
Proven therapy programs. Proven outcomes. Medicare eligibility.
A skilled nursing team and, of course, a skilled rehabilitation therapy team.
RCH’s rehabilitation therapy team includes tenured therapists in physical, occupational, speech, myofascial release and lymphedema.
Your specific rehab therapy program is designed upon arrival WITH a therapist(s). Afterall, the plan is about YOU and for YOU.
How do you qualify for rehabilitation therapy in a skilled nursing facility?
Did you know that Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) are currently the only treatment setting where qualified patients can receive therapy 6 days per week for up to 100 days? Therapy after an injury or illness often decreases recovery time and any chance for a “bounce back” or a return trip to the hospital.
Must haves to qualify
• Medicare A benefits
• A Qualified Hospital Stay (Minimum 3 Midnights)
• Admission to a Skilled Nursing Facility within 30 days of hospital discharge (with a diagnosis that requires skilled nursing services and/or rehabilitation therapy services)
• Physician’s orders for skilled services
Many times, if a patient does not meet the Medicare Part A criteria, it may be possible the Medicare Part B or private insurance may cover rehabilitation services in a SNF.
For more information on having rehabilitation therapy services at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, call and ask how we can help you, 928-474-1120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!