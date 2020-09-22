Pumpkin Bars
with Whipped Cream Cheese Frosting
For the bars
2 cups granulated sugar
1, 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
1 cup canola oil
4 eggs, room temperature
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons each baking powder and ground cinnamon
1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1/2 teaspoon each ground ginger cloves and nutmeg
Whisk together sugar, pumpkin, oil, eggs and vanilla in a bowl until crumbly.
Combine, flour, baking powder cinnamon, baking soda, salt, ginger, cloves and nutmeg.
Gradually whisk into pumpkin mixture until combined.
Coat an 11-½-inch-by-16-½-inch-by-3-inch baking sheet with nonstick spray. Spread batter onto prepared baking sheet.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake bars until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes, transfer bars to a rack to cool completely.
For the frosting
1-1/4 cups heavy cream
1 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon table salt
Add to whipped mix:
2, 8-ounce packages cold cream cheese cubed
Whip cream, sugar, vanilla and salt in a stand mixer with whisk attachment on medium low until sugar dissolves, about 1-2 minutes.
Add cream cheese, about 2 ounces at a time with mixer running until incorporated, about 1 minute. Scrape down sides of bowl and whisk attachment. Whip frosting on high speed scraping down bowl and whisk every 30 seconds until frosting is smooth and light, about 2 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!