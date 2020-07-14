How can a couple of simple, used shipping containers help to shape the future of health care in rural Arizona?
The home pictured above is actually made up of shipping containers. The plan is to use it to house medical students from all over the country as they receive hands-on rural medicine training in Payson.
A partnership that has blossomed between MHA Foundation, Dr. Alan Michels and the University of Arizona School of Medicine-Phoenix has paved the way for this container home — and hopefully more of its kind — to house those that will create a bright future in the growth of rural Arizona doctors.
Creating the home from recycled materials was important to the MHA Foundation to allow for cost efficiency, as well as be a model in resourceful building options within the Rim Country.
Container homes and container business buildings have become more and more popular throughout the country in the past years.
The MHA Foundation is proud to have found a way to bring the affordable trend into the community.
