It’s one thing to fall asleep; it’s another to stay asleep all night and even another to enjoy a full night of peaceful, restorative sleep that gives your body and mind an appropriate setting to repair, recharge and renew.
According to Harvard Medical School, “a lack of adequate sleep can affect judgment, mood, ability to learn and retain information, and may increase the risk of serious accidents and injury. In the long term, chronic sleep deprivation may lead to a host of health problems including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even early mortality [death].”
Tips to get better sleep1. Wind down: Transition from your busy, hectic day at least an hour before bed so you’re not up half the night.
2. Exercise early: Physical activity before bed, it can make sleep difficult.
3. Shut the fridge: The body is a factory, processing and burning food all day. If the factory doesn’t close for the evening, it keeps on processing — and you stay awake while it does.
4. Timing is everything: To maximize restorative sleep, regulate your internal clock by going to sleep and waking up at around the same time every night and morning, respectively.
5. Don’t push it: One of the worst habits of chronically poor sleepers is the tendency to push it; to stay up longer than the body is willing.
