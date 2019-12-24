Health. Care. Living!
Thank you for reading Rim Country Health’s Your Health section this Christmas week.
It’s a festive time on our campus as fourth quarter celebrations increase for the enjoyment of our residents, their families and staff.
These events included seasonal activities, Halloween fun, Thanksgiving family dinner and a variety of Happy Holiday parties, entertainment, meals and the many visits and donations from volunteers in our community (for which we are grateful).
Our Your Health section inspires many readers. Some see themselves in others and a significant number of readers take the first step in getting information and assistance for long-term care, short-term care or outpatient treatment.
We all will make a Journey.
You may find yourself a part of a loved one’s Journey, too.
RCH just launched its new website and video. Type www.RimCountryHealth.com into your browser and you’ll see why many choose Rim Country Health — and, why our team comes to work every day.
In addition to the video, a new feature on the site is the JOURNEYS section that will also be posted on our Facebook page. Information, including awareness stages, symptoms/behaviors, denial, visits to physicians, diagnosis and difficult decisions made.
Journeys are tales of love and living, hope and denial, courage and fears, dedication and relief. A sense of security. The knowledge that their loved one is safe and being cared for.
We give thanks to our community and are honored to serve you and your family and friends.
Let’s remember 2019 with the good memories of those in our care, new people we have come to know, team members we count on ... and why our mission for Health. Care. Living! is woven into our entire campus.
Whether it’s a planned stay or as a result of an unexpected circumstance, Rim Country Health guides you through the process, is a resource and provides exceptional care.
We’re here when you need us.
Be back in Rim Country and closer to home, family and friends.
Warm Wishes for a
Happy & Healthy New Year!
Tabitha Meyer,
Rim Country Health administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!