The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging for Pinal and Gila County warns the area’s older residents may be targets for COVID-19 related scams.
The Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) recommends the following for Medicare beneficiaries:
• Contact your own doctor if you are experiencing potential symptoms of COVID-19.
• Do not give out your Medicare number, Social Security number or personal information in response to unsolicited calls, texts, emails, home visits or booths at health fairs and other public venues.
• Be suspicious of anyone going door-to-door to offer free coronavirus or COVID-19 testing, supplies, treatments or vaccines.
• Be aware of providers offering other products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19 related treatment.
• Review your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB), looking for errors or claims for products or services that weren’t received.
• Follow the instructions of state or local government for other actions you should take in response to COVID-19
Contact the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens’ SMP for help. SMP staff empowers and assists Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to prevent, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuse.
Contact Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens at 520-836-2758 or Arizona’s SHIP and SMP Helpline at 800-432-4040.
