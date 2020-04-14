Banner Health is making every effort to stay current with the developing COVID-19 situation and is following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization.
Please use these websites — cdc.gov and who.int — as they are an excellent resource of accurate, up-to-date, information.
In addition, Banner Health has created many online tools. The front page of Bannerhealth.com has multiple resources regarding COVID-19 including a call in number (1-844-459-1851) and a link to an automated symptom checker. This tool asks questions about your individual symptoms and helps you to determine the level of care you should seek.
We are doing all that we can right now to help residents of Payson stay informed, stay healthy and know where to go when they are ill.
Lance Porter, Chief Executive Officer
Banner Payson Medical Center
