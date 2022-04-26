The plaque commemorating the Tommie Cline Martin complex. The Superior Court held its first hearings in the new building on April 21, after decades of advocating for a courtroom in Payson large enough to hold a jury trial.
The Superior Court in Payson held its first hearing in the new Tommie Cline Martin Complex on April 21, two days after county supervisors held their first meeting in what’s called the multi-use room. The room will host supervisor and community meetings and trials.
The effort to have a space large enough to host jury trials has taken decades. Former District 1 Supervisor Tommie Martin advocated for more court space throughout her years as supervisor. Once the building was approved, she became intimately involved with securing the financing, design and construction arrangements before she died in December 2020, shortly before her fourth term in office would have started.
The county has named the new building after her.
“The court wishes to thank the Board of Supervisors for approving and funding the Tommie Cline Martin Complex,” said Timothy Wright, Superior Court presiding judge. “Tommie Cline Martin was a consistent, continuing advocate for increased services and facilities in northern Gila County.”
He explained that the new complex solves two problems for the court: the first, to have the space and technical support to hold jury trials and jury selection; the second, to have enough space for two Superior Court judges to hold hearings in Payson at the same time.
As with all new projects, some details caused delays for the court that have now been resolved.
“The court ... also wishes to thank Gila County Administration for their assistance in resolving scheduling conflicts and Gila County Information Technology and Facilities for their assistance with the resolution of the practical issues associated with the use of a new facility,” said Wright.
