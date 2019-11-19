Discs are the “ball bearings” of your spine. Separating each vertebra, they create the necessary spacing for nerves to exit the spinal cord to service the organs and tissues of your body. Rings of fibrous tissue contain the soft jelly center.
“In our practice at Payson Health & Wellness Center we see two common disc problems,” observes Dr. Gear.
• Bulging Disc – A weakened area can allow the softer center of the disc to bulge. This can put pressure on nearby nerves, blood, and lymph vessels. “Bulging discs respond well to chiropractic care,” says Dr. Gear. “With improved spinal function we’ve seen many cases resolve.”
• Herniated Disc – “A herniated or ruptured disc is more serious,” continues Dr. Gear. “It can occur anywhere in the spine, but is most common in the lower back. This is when part of the soft center pushes out through a weakened area due to trauma or degeneration into the spinal canal.” The disc supporting ligament fibers need continuous circulation
Chiropractic spinal manipulation care, along with simple exercise, such as water aerobics, walking, increased water intake and improved nutrition offer a natural, non-cutting surgical approach to many disc problems. Give us a call. Chiropractic care can often help heal disc tissue and offer relief for the pain that accompanies disc problems.
