The future of rural health care in Payson and other rural areas depends on Lauren Washatka — and other medical students like her.
Washatka was one of more than 25 medical students interested in practicing medicine in rural areas like Payson, along with local health care providers as future faculty, and University of Arizona medical school in Phoenix, that met to discuss the Longitudinal Academic Strategic Student Opportunities (LASSO). The March 7 conference was sponsored by Arizona Eastern Arizona Area Health Education Center (AZ EAHEC) and facilitated by Payson’s Dr. Judith Hunt serving as supervising faculty.
The University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix recently received accreditation for a rural Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship (LIC) program that will be implemented in Payson, for third and fourth year medical residents. The LIC will place medical students like Washatka in a rural medical community where they will learn clinical skills, knowledge and patient management by following patients over time throughout their treatment, providing a continuity of care for patients, local health care providers, and the community of Payson.
The students will work with University of Arizona faculty, 20 of Payson’s 60 physicians will mentor the students, and Dr. Alan Michels — spearheading the project, Dr. Judith Hunt — supervising faculty, with financial and visionary support provided by the MHA Foundation.
The featured speaker was Dr. Jay Erickson, Assistant Dean for the Montana WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho). At University of Washington School of Medicine, Erickson oversees similar programs as Payson’s LIC in Missoula, Bozeman and Billings and he also maintains an active part time clinical practice as a rural family physician. The LIC has 38 sites in five states, including 11 in Montana.
Erickson shared “We encourage all of our students to get involved in their communities.” For example, as part of her LIC experience, Shauna Milne-Price helped to set up a chronic-pain based program at the Big Horn Valley Health Center in Harden, Mont. “We identified that chronic pain was a real issue in this part of Montana,” Milne-Price said.
The program continues today and she said, “It has been really rewarding to be part of this community project. I learned so much as a medical student during that time.”
Featured speaker, Dr. Jill Konkin, Family Medicine and interim Rural Integrated Community Clerkship Coordinator, University of Alberta, Canada, implementing similar clerkships to Payson’s, with 200 student graduates to date. Konkin stated the sustainability of these programs require participation by the community “so they feel they are part of something bigger. I am delighted to see that you have that in Payson,” referring to the millions invested by MHA Foundation to establish the program.
Konkin also shared that LIC’s have continuity in:
• Patients — seeing patients throughout their care over a period of months
• Providers — whose patients they see
• In the learning environment — students meeting academic requirements.
“Students in LIC’s do at least as well as their urban colleagues and usually better. They are a different type of student. They tend to develop a patient-centeredness, so they become incredible advocates for their patients, giving voice to others.”
Dr. Dan Derksen, Associate Vice President for Health Equity, Outreach & Interprofessional Activities at The University of Arizona Health Sciences and Acting Director, Arizona Area Health Education Center Program also presented, discussing the various Medicaid AHCCCS bills before the Arizona Legislature.
Dr. Jonathan Cartsonis, director of the Rural Health Professions Program at the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine-Phoenix, said, “This is a true partnership between the college and a rural community.” He credited Dr. Alan Michels and Dr. Judith Hunt with helping to develop the curriculum.
“It’s a unique opportunity for patients to have a health advocate. I think that’s been missing in medical education.” The Payson LIC program offers a model for solving the shortage of doctors in rural areas. “The shortage of physicians is a national problem, but it disproportionately affects us in Arizona,” said Dr. Guy Reed, dean of the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix.
“We currently need 563 primary care physicians. In 10 years we will need 1,941 more. Citizens in rural Arizona already acutely feel this need,” he said.
Prior to the Payson LIC becoming formalized, Washatka participated in a less formal version of the rural health program during medical school and during several rotations in Payson. Washatka expects to graduate in June/July 2023 from her residency program at University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix, as an internist and pediatrician.
The program encourages immersion in the community. “Not only did I see the same patients over time, but also from the same family in different capacities (coaching a nephew in a soccer team of 5 and 6 year olds, seeing another family member for her OB visits, while treating the grandmother (with Dr. Hunt). I have always valued that continuity of a small town; this drew me to family medicine,” Washatka said.
She is a National Health Service Corp scholar, so she will serve in a physician shortage area for 2 years after finishing her residency.
“The one-on-one teaching aspect of the LIC program is huge. The rural physicians have a deeper connection with their patients — Dr. Hunt is so amazing, knows her patients by name and she cares so much about them. Being immersed in that environment was so fulfilling, seeing that dedication. I felt I was getting more out of the training. This program will help with the rural provider shortage, as you are giving students a firsthand look at how special those communities are. I fell in love with the patient population in Payson and that experience became a driving factor for where I will go after residency. The community is teaching you how to be a physician, you are not just learning from your supervising physician,” she said.
This is why Washatka is part of the plan to fill those rural provider shortages.
