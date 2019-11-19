Have you or someone you know complained about something known as sciatica? To fully appreciate this common problem, it’s useful to know a bit about the sciatic nerves.
The sciatic nerve is the largest and longest nerve in the body. It begins at the base of the spinal cord and extends down the length of each leg to the toes on each foot.
The sciatic nerve is really made up of five separate nerves that come together to form one large nerve that at one point is as big around as your thumb!
The sciatic nerves provide sensation and strength to the leg and connect the spinal cord with muscles in the thigh, lower leg and feet. Muscle weakness or a tingling sensation down the back of your legs can result when the sciatic nerve is irritated as its five tributaries exit the spinal column.
An inflammation of the sciatic nerve or compression on the nerve can cause profound pain. This is the condition known as SCIATICA. Symptoms of sciatica include a dull ache to moderate or even severe pain, shooting pains, numbness or a tingling feeling in the legs. Individual symptoms and their severity can usually be traced back to where one of the five nerves originate in the lower back.
While traditional treatment has included muscle relaxers, pain medicine and even surgery, chiropractic care has been shown to be quite effective in relieving the nerve interference and irritation that is causing the pain in the first place.
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, and feel that sciatica may be the problem, please call our office to schedule an examination and find out what can be done to help.
