It was not long ago that a face-to-face visit with your doctor was the norm. Then, almost overnight, nearly eight months ago, the ways in which we communicate with family, friends, co-workers, and doctors dramatically changed.
Many welcomed the access/availability of a variety of technologies (telehealth calls, video checkups, texting, messaging on a portal) to flexibility in managing their health care.
As always, there are “early adopters” who enjoy more flexibility. And, who doesn’t like quicker answers to their questions? Some may have given the new communications technology a try, only to discover their laptop or iPad had an older IOS (Internet Operating System) that prohibited them from using video technology. Or, even worse, some people may even live in a remote/rural area without a reliable internet connection.
At Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, we still believe that the in-person visit is vital to good care, too.
Simply put, it is the opportunity for talking face-to-face.
No misinterpreted, typed messages.
Your facial expressions tell a story to the doctor. And you may understand the doctor better when in person — less rushed, more connected.
The expansion of communication options will evolve and continue.
Will a doctor’s visit become a thing of the past? We hope not, at least, not yet. Keep face-to-face interactions at least once a year, or more often as needed. We enjoy seeing our patients in person.
Your health and safety are important at Heart, Artery & Vein Institute.
Feel confident about your face-to-face appointment for these reasons:
1. Patients are scheduled so there is a minimum of people in the waiting room at a single time. Chairs are separated and patients have the option to wait in their car until appointment time.
2. Limiting the amount of people allowed in the exam room to Patient +1. All others are asked to wait in their automobile.
3. All staff members wear masks while interacting with patients.
4. Temperatures are taken upon entry at the office.
5. Hand sanitizer units are placed on counters and on the walls outside of each room. Patients are encouraged to use sanitizer when they walk in the front door and after touching any surfaces.
6. The door between the back office and waiting room is left open to minimize staff and patients touching the door handles. (Privacy in patient rooms remains secured.)
7. The office is cleaned professionally by experienced staff several times a week. HAV staff daily does wipe downs.
Heart, Artery & Vein Institute is seeing current and new patients in person.
Make your appointment at 928-238-1388.
