Payson is officially a key component in leading the way in rural Arizona medical student training.
“Payson was selected to be an initial site with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix,” said Dr. Alan Michels.
Within this cutting edge program, students will spend nine months of their education gaining hands-on experience with families in Payson and surrounding areas.
Unlike traditional education, students will have a cohort and be able to follow families and complex patients over time.
“In a normal scenario, students may get to experience one or two small follow-up visits,” said Michels.
There are currently three students in the initial round of the program and they have already been able to gain valuable experience through the recent COVID-19 testing efforts.
Kenny Evans, president of the MHA Foundation, said, “Our dream was to have students here, being taught how to be doctors in a rural setting. Throughout thousands of hours in meetings with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, we were cheering you (Dr. Michels and Dr. Judith Hunt) on as you partnered with the university to achieve the national accreditation needed to begin this program.
“The relationship between the MHA Foundation and Michels is nothing new and just another great project they have brought to our community.”
Watch for stories of these students and the birth of this program that is poised to lead Payson into becoming a rural front runner in health education in Arizona.
(0) comments
