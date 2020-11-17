As one of the most challenging years in recent memory comes to a close, the University of Arizona Health Sciences is launching Wellness Wednesdays: Celebrating Health & Holiday — a free, seven-week e-newsletter series designed to encourage participants and build a sense of community to increase health and decrease stress.
The Wellness Wednesdays: Celebrating Health & Holiday weekly e-newsletter provides tips and resources, along with recipes, exercises and stress-reducing techniques, all designed to improve the mind, body and spirit.
“We incorporate enjoyable, engaging ways to improve overall wellness, rather than the typical ‘maintain/no-gain challenges’ that are popular at the end of the year,” said Annemarie Medina, MBA, UArizona Health Sciences director of corporate and community relations for Tucson.
“We understand times are difficult for everyone during the pandemic. We want our community to know we are in this together.”
The newsletter will be delivered each Wednesday from Nov. 18 to Jan. 5, 2021, and subscribers can earn prizes along the way. Online registration and full details can be found at https://mailchi.mp/ahsc.arizona.edu/wellness-wednesdays.
“For the holidays, we are excited to introduce several elements of wellness including meditation, yogic breathing, wonders of the microbiome, movement and more,” said Farshad “Dr. Shad” Fani Marvasti, MD, MPH, associate professor and director of public health, prevention and health promotion in the UArizona College of Medicine – Phoenix Department of Family, Community and Preventive Medicine.
“It is important to maintain healthy habits, particularly now with the pandemic. Losing a few pounds, or adding more vegetables, nuts, seeds and fruits to your diet can boost your immunity and prevent most major diseases. We know that the holidays can be a stressful time for many, making it harder for us to stay on track with our health goals. With the right tools and encouragement, you can maintain an ideal weight, enjoy healthy eating, and decrease your level of stress and anxiety,” he said.
The Celebrating Health & Holiday series complements Wellness Wednesdays: A Community Connection, a series of free virtual lunchtime events launched earlier this year to promote nutritious foods, healthy minds and strong bodies. There are two more live Wellness Wednesday sessions this year: “Tai Chi for Health and Well-Being” on Nov. 18, and “Awareness Through Movement: Improving Your Health and Life Using the Feldenkrais Method” on Dec. 2. To register for these sessions visit: https://mailchi.mp/ahsc.arizona.edu/wellness-wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!