Recently, in a Facebook live simulcast on KRIM’s Community Spotlight program, DJ Randy Roberson met with Dr. Alan Michels, founder of Ponderosa Family Care, chairman of MHA Foundation Program and Development Committee, Banner Payson Medical Center Chief of Staff, and Medical Director of Rim Country Health, along with Luke Wohlford, a third-year medical student with the Longitudinal Integrated Curriculum (LIC) from the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine-Phoenix Campus Rural Training Program (say that 5 times fast).
Wohlford is in Payson getting hands-on medical internship training in a rural setting. He will spend his entire third year of medical school here, learning the ins and outs of what makes rural medicine unique and how specifically to practice it across all medical specialties. Wohlford is one of three medical students participating in the LIC.
Dr. Michels explains the curriculum allows students to follow cases from beginning to end (with a longitudinal focus). He further shares that the method is integrative, meaning that the students experience all of the specialties at once versus separately. One day, the student physicians might treat patients in his family practice office, the next in the emergency room, with the next in a pediatric office or orthopedic specialist. The education is both immersive within the rural Payson setting as well as integrative in all areas of medicine represented within the Payson community. These students will also stay months longer than the traditional medical students would in prior years. As such, in his short time in Payson, since April, so far with this total immersion training across all fields Wohlford has seen cases ranging from routine family practice thyroid issues to emergency room drug addiction. He brings a unique perspective as a former first responder, spending his early career before medical school as an EMT.
Dr. Michels explains that this is the beginning of this type of rural internship program. Eventually, he and Dr. Judith Hunt would like to see 10% of medical school classes participating in rural medicine training. Dr. Michels and Dr. Hunt had been asked by the University of Arizona to work collaboratively to improve the quality of care in the rural community health care training. Traditionally students would receive a four-week rotation in a single specialty, perhaps seeing a patient once, and never seeing the outcome of his or her care. In this program, a medical student is in the program for nine months and can follow patients through the process of care. The education here is quite different.
He admits the students might not see the same wide range of cases with this process, but the holistic nature of the program, he believes, is vastly beneficial overall. He believes in the end, this process leaves the students much better trained to handle rural medical care.
“That’s the objective. We want practitioners that like rural medicine, who thrive on it, in fact. We are looking for people who really love that,” Dr. Michels emphasizes.
Dr. Michels and Dr. Hunt together have had the pleasure of training over 300 medical professional students, including those studying to not only be doctors, but physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, EMTs, and other allied health professions since 2016. Dr. Michels credits the MHA Foundation and the U of A for providing funding to make that training possible.
“MHA has been a huge contributor of a lion’s share of many local people’s education costs,” Dr. Michels boasts.
He speaks of the collaborative spirit of both and of “working on concepts at a 50,000-foot level” with “big picture thinking” to make programs like these a reality for students like Wohlford.
In this new era of COVID-19, telemedicine has become not only important, but an essential element in the world of patient care. For the first six weeks of the program, Wohlford met with patients entirely using telemedicine methods. The University forbade direct contact with patients for safety reasons. The students conducted their examinations using Skype, Zoom, FaceTime and other similar programs; whatever was easy and available to the patient. Learning to navigate not only as fledgling physicians, but also in a virtual telemedicine medium was a curveball that had to be adjusted to quickly.
Thinking on your feet is at the heart of rural medicine, pandemic or not. Dr. Michels mentions that cultivating interns that want to integrate themselves into the small-town lifestyle is his mission. Not just the education of rural medicine, but the culture, leadership, schools, quality of life, and community. He speaks of the integrative element of the program and that it applies to more than just learning. The investment in these students is the hope that they will love the whole experience of living and becoming an intertwined part of the community that we all live in and love and it will help with the nationwide physician shortage, particularly in rural Arizona. This investment is personal to Dr. Michels. More than do no harm. He wants to do the most good.
“We just want to do the best job we can for our patients,” Dr. Michels sums up nicely. He is not only with his own medical practice, here in Rim Country, treating his own patients. He is doing so by bringing us the best young medical professionals he can train for the generation of health care providers coming up behind him.
