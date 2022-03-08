Members of VFW Post #8807 in Tonto Basin recently accepted the donation of two Automated External Defibrillators from the MHA Foundation. One will be in the Post Hall and the other in a frequently used Tonto Basin Church.
VFW – Veterans of Foreign Wars – is a nonprofit whose core values are to honor military service, ensure the care of veterans and their families, promote patriotism, and serve our communities. We have one of the largest VFWs in the state in Post #8807 located nearby in Tonto Basin. The organization was established in 1995 and is one of five nonprofits listed on their town's chamber of commerce website. A recent merger with the VFW Payson Post has allowed further growth and continued community activity.
Tonto Basin is a smaller retirement community with specific areas where large groups gather regularly. Rick Oliver, a member of VFW Post #8807 who served two tours in Vietnam, states, "Our goal is to reach out to vets and the community. By doing this, we hold a lot of community events."
As with most retirement areas, residents generally have a more advanced-in-time population. This presents particular health concerns to the people, and Tonto Basin did not have access to an AED to provide critical care to individuals promptly.
An AED (Automated External Defibrillator) is a device that creates significantly more opportunities for survival in cardiac arrest situations. According to FDA.gov, "Defibrillation is time-sensitive, and the probability of survival decreases by 7 % to 10% for every minute that a victim stays in a life-threatening arrhythmia." With the nearest hospital over 30 miles away, this creates a far less chance of survival for someone experiencing this life-threatening condition.
VFW Post #8807 reached out to the MHA Foundation to request an AED in their building. It made logical sense to be placed there because of the extensive membership base and its hosting of community events. Kenny Evans, President of the MHA Foundation, responded to their request by questioning if one would be enough to provide the healthcare necessary in the area. By prioritizing the health of the residents, it was concluded that the addition of one unit in Tonto Basin would not be enough. Even though professional AEDs can cost nearly $3,000, MHA Foundation supplied another on top of the one in the VFW to be placed in a frequently utilized church.
Rick Oliver praises the nonprofit, "They (MHA Foundation) are just a blessing to us down in Tonto Basin, and we are often forgotten."
