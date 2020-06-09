Mike Ward, RN, trauma services coordinator supervisor for Banner Payson Medical Center, talked about falls with members of the Banner High Country Seniors earlier this year.
Ward has served Rim Country residents for many years; he has been with Banner 20 years, was a paramedic in Pine-Strawberry and also worked with Native Air for five years.
He recommends everyone get a pamphlet from the Centers for Disease Control on preventing falls from Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths & Injuries (STEADI). Visit https://www.cdc.gov/steadi/index.html to learn more.
Ward said home is the most dangerous place for falls; more so than going to Walmart or anywhere else. The two most dangerous places within the home are the bathroom and the bedroom.
Falls are the leading cause of the trauma injuries coming into BPMC; out of 889 trauma injuries treated at the hospital in 2019, 671 were from falls.
Fall traumas are followed by motor vehicle collisions, 111 collision traumas came into BPMC in 2019, and these are frequently sent by air evac to the Valley. The third leading cause of trauma injuries seen at the hospital are from ATV accidents, in 2019, 48 out of 889 of these were treated.
Falls occur where there is anything that can cause you to stumble. In bathrooms falls can occur because your heart slows down when you sit down, and you can become light headed. Just wait a few seconds before you jump up. “If you have a heart condition and are sitting on the toilet, people may die there,” Ward said.
Falls seen in most men are the result of being on a ladder.
The small gravel in driveways and yards is a problem in Payson, it sometimes acts like ball bearings causing you to slip and fall and hit something else. “Don’t wear sandals in the gravel,” Ward said.
Out in the community falls often occur when people don’t see the curb, so watch where you step. Inside the store, be careful of fluids spilled on the floor. “Keep your glasses on if you have poor vision. You need one physician who looks over your total list of medications and can give you ideas on when you should be taking specific medications (to mitigate fall risks),” Ward said.
At age 75 and older people start to lose brain cells and get fluid around their brains. Men lose brain cells faster than women, but women have a 25% higher rate of fall traumas than men due to higher risk factors, such as osteoporosis.
Other contributing factors to heightened risk of fall trauma are lack of exercise, not complying with medical advice, and taking unnecessary risks in your activities.
Among Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) one out of five falls result in death. Over 800,000 patients are hospitalized due to falls.
“Watch out for your hips — hip fractures are hard on us because we fall sideways onto our hips,” Ward said.
Falls are the most common cause for traumatic brain injuries in people over 65. “This is very dangerous as many people do not survive traumatic brain injuries,” Ward said.
As we age bones get more brittle. See your physician and take your medications if you have osteoporosis.
If you have a head bleed after a fall, you need a neurosurgeon. “We rule it out with a CT to determine that there is no bleeding or a fracture. If patients have either, we send them to the Valley,” Ward said.
He added, we give antiplatelets to keep platelets slick so you do not get a clot. “These drugs thin your blood and you must tell the hospital if you have had a fall,” Ward said.
Recognize the risk factors: don’t do things that are risky that could cause a fall like wearing flip-flops in the gravel outside; find ways to lower your risk, use a cane or walker after surgery until you get your strength/balance back; there are classes to improve balance such as Tai Chi.
When fear of falling causes you not do things any longer, it decreases strength and balance. Find alternative ways of increasing strength and balance. Don’t be frightened, do things that are important to you.
