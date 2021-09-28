Home care may be the right choice for your loved one, depending upon the stage of the syndrome and caregiver support. But if your loved one’s needs exceed your skills, then consider the RCH Memory Care unit.
Your loved one may require 24/7 skilled nursing care as their dementia progresses and you can no longer take care of them at home. The campus of Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation has a 26-bed Memory Care unit serving Payson/Rim Country. Call 928-474-1120 for details.
RCH photo
RCH photo
The Memory Care unit at Rim Country Health provides its residents with secure outdoor settings to provide them with sunshine and fresh air.
Dementia is a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function.
Dementia is the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly. Each person experiences dementia in their own way, but generally those affected eventually need help with all aspects of daily life.
Basic facts about dementia
• Dementia is a term used to describe different brain disorders that affect memory, thinking, behavior and emotion.
• Early symptoms of dementia can include memory loss, difficulty performing familiar tasks, problems with language and changes in personality.
• There is currently no cure for dementia, but a range of support is available for people with dementia and their caregivers.
• Dementia knows no social, economic, or ethnic boundaries.
• Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. Other causes include vascular disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and frontotemporal dementia.
It is strongly suggested that you seek professional help beginning with your primary care physician, (and, next a neurologist), to understand and obtain a diagnosis.
Home care may be the right choice for your loved one, depending upon the stage of the syndrome and caregiver support. Otherwise, your loved one may require 24/7 skilled nursing care as the dementia progresses and you can no longer take care of your loved one at home. Learn which care options are best now ... and, in the future.
You may suspect someone you know and love has dementia. The campus of Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation has a 26-bed Memory Care unit serving Payson/Rim Country.
We’re here when you need us. Call 928-474-1120 for details. For more information on dementia and Alzheimer’s follow Rim Country Health on Facebook.
