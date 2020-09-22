The families and friends of loved ones lost during COVID-19 are just beginning to heal.
The Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation (RCH) team is just beginning to heal.
I had the honor of speaking with two daughters who each experienced the loss of a loved one in the past few months. They both were open to talk about their loved ones’ journeys.
Both women are still grieving, but eager to share memories. We laughed, and wanted to cry, but mostly we enjoyed remembering their loved ones.
Meet DeeDee
DeeDee is the daughter-in-law of a strong, wonderfully funny woman who had her 95th birthday one month before she passed.
“I knew my mother-in-law, who was truly my mother, for fifty years,” DeeDee said.
She shared that she and her husband Tommy invited Harriet for Thanksgiving five years ago. During her visit, she suffered three strokes and ended up at St. Joseph’s/Barrow Neurological Institute. Upon discharge they knew that Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation was the facility to have her complete a short-term stay with rehabilitation therapy.
“The remainder of 2015 she was living at Rim Country Health. She took to the place right away. Everyone was so wonderful. Between the years 2015 to the end of 2017 she lived with us. She began to get confused, lost interest in many activities and one day just fell and slipped down her walker. Harriet said ‘I need to go to the hospital.’ And, we knew she just wanted to go back to Rim Country Health,” DeeDee said.
Upon Harriet’s return to RCH, DeeDee said, “She came to life again! Re-blossomed as she carried her prized 1926 joke book around the facility to share the joke-of-the-day with her fellow residents and the RCH staff.”
At the same time, Harriet’s son, DeeDee’s husband, became ill. “Tommy was her everything. And, because she perked up, already knew people there and loved the activities, especially bingo, she just kept on saying ‘these people here are so wonderful.’”
Harriet would be sure to phone DeeDee to let her know about her bingo winnings, homemade bracelets and necklaces, and that she should come and get them and send them to her great-granddaughters. “They loved Nana’s bracelets.”
DeeDee’s daughter, Brandy, Harriet’s granddaughter is building a scrapbook in her memory. I personally recall Harriet talking about how Brandy came into her room and hung a beautiful garland and attached family photos.
She had an adventurous life with great experiences. DeeDee receives calls from Harriet’s BFF Linda, who tells stories about the Mountain Mamas and the chuck wagon meals Harriet would make when she lived in California.
DeeDee laughed and said, “Too many stories to tell. Oh, she had recipes for every holiday, but that had to be prepared ‘just like the instructions said’ or it wouldn’t be good. Many Harriet-isms are being recited and published.”
DeeDee recalls the day she learned that her mom tested positive for COVID-19. “It was reported that she was positive. Seemed long, then longer, until she showed signs of being extremely tired, lost her appetite and just languishing.
“Our family made the decision to select comfort care and sign the DNR. Another couple of weeks passed. Some days she wanted to get up, then she wanted to lay back down.”
The night before she passed, DeeDee talked to an RCH nurse who explained the retesting results were negative and there were no symptoms. She would be going back to her room.
“Then I got a call the next day, sharing that she had just passed. I was so deflated… these are the best words to describe how I felt. In shock. Then, I fell apart. We talked on the phone every day...”
DeeDee also recalls, ”During the no visitation period I’d be at the window of her room. One day I was there and she couldn’t see me. It was good timing that someone from Maintenance saw me and told her ‘It’s your daughter DeeDee out there.’ I could see skid marks from her wheelchair as she headed over to the window. We kissed through the window and said ‘I Love You.’ That was the day that I brought a photo of Tommy to the window and Harriet said ‘I want a copy’ and I headed over to Walgreens and had one made.”
DeeDee knows Harriet would want to be remembered as “sassy” and “fun loving.”
“She’s in Heaven telling them all the jokes!”
Harriet-isms:
“If you’re moving, you leave your old broom there and buy a new one when you get to the new house.”
“Eat dessert FIRST!”
“If you leave your house by the back door, but re-enter through the front, you’re gonna get company.”
About RCH — “I’ve met so many beautiful women (on the inside and out) in this place, I just can’t believe it.”
About her son, Tommy, Harriet said, that he’d always say, “I’ll see you and if you don’t see me, I’ll meet you around back.”
DeeDee says Tommy and Harriet are together now.
“Rim Country Health is the most compassionate, caring, loving place and has a beautiful setup for care. It’s like a mountain lodge inside, not a nursing home. Everything is done for the residents – activities, holidays, the “honor walk” when someone passes, so respectful.
“I would absolutely still recommend Rim Country Health. I’ll always remember how she blossomed there.”
Meet Bobbe
Bobbe is a former employee of RCH and was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) in RCH’s Restorative Care unit for many years. Bobbe is now our “neighbor” as the marketing director at Powell Place.
Bobbe, named after her dad, Bob, shared that her father’s journey began over 35 years ago, when she was only 14, living in Idaho.
“He had a massive brain injury and I remember my older brother having two minutes to make a decision about whether or not he thought my father would want life support if the surgery wasn’t a success. Knowing my dad, my brother’s response was ‘no.’”
Bob made it through the surgery and rehabilitation therapy was prescribed at a skilled nursing facility in Idaho.
Bobbe recalls, “My dad’s brother selected the facility. Back then, three men shared a room and had lockers for their belongings. When I got my driver’s license and would drive to visit with my dad for lunch and stay as long as I could every chance I had.”
Then, Bobbe moved to Payson where her mom and sister lived. She saw less of her dad as her life evolved with her marriage and the start of her family. After 15 years – that went by quickly – she and her siblings were able to acquire shared guardianship over her dad.
“I knew I had to move him closer to me. When I arrived to get him, he had a beard that reached his belly button. The care was substandard to say the least.”
Proudly, Bobbe shared, “I went to get my Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) because of my dad. I was determined that I would get established at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, then I would move him.”
Not having that regular contact over the years, as she did in Idaho, Bobbe discovered that her dad’s condition was more advanced and his memory and capabilities limited.
“I researched his medical history, confirmed some suspicions and reviewed the meds he’d been taking in Idaho.
“My kids were young, but so excited to have their grandfather closer and part of their lives. I’d have them come to RCH and visit not only my dad, but other residents, too. My dad transitioned very well to RCH and began to build new relationships with the staff and other residents. He loved that I dressed him up every year for Halloween.
“It was great for me, too…” Bobbe says.
“He was now in my world, part of daily care and daily life. As an adult, I now had my dad.”
It was a convenient move as Bobbe was able to care for RCH residents and keep an eye on Bob, too. “He quickly developed his routine, put on his baseball cap and had Cokes delivered to him at a specific time each day; and… he endeared himself to everyone, even when he was challenging.”
Bob was a long-term care resident at RCH for 14 years.
“I remember the day I got the call. Based on his past, every inch of me knew he’d be strong enough to fight off everything.”
Her dad had a positive test result for COVID-19 and was moved to the “active” unit for four days.
“The following two days his oxygen levels dropped to a very low level. All I thought was ‘It’s decision time’ and reached out to my siblings.”
Bobbe was under the same guidelines for safety precautions at Powell Place so she made the decision to visit outside the window of her dad’s room. She was able to have her son and close friend (and former Restorative Care unit colleague) at her dad’s bedside frequently.
“That was the hardest thing for me, but I trusted the love and care RCH and my son and my friend provided through the end of his life.
“When I look back, moving my dad was the best move for him to make and a much better experience living at RCH, for 14 years.”
The day Bob passed away she was outside his window. A peaceful passing, but with a huge heart ache as she then embraced her son and her friend before heading to her mom’s house.
“You know, there was a unique thing that happened that day. During his passing a ‘teenage’ elk walked down the driveway, at RCH, near the window of my dad’s room. As I left the RCH parking lot, that same elk jumped out in front of me and ‘escorted’ me to my mom’s house, minutes away. When I reached my mom’s, the elk turned and jumped away.”
Bobbe emotionally said, “He had a good life! His RCH family loved him and I’m so thankful! I never questioned the care he received there. I trusted them and their love for my dad. I would refer RCH to anyone looking for a skilled nursing facility today.
“With all that RCH was faced with… God bless them. They are our true heroes.”
