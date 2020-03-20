In an impressive 18-year streak, Americans have rated nurses as the No. 1 most ethical and honest profession, according to the most recent Gallup poll.
The World Health Organization (WHO) designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife to advance nurses’ vital position in transforming health care around the world. It also honors the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.
As a nursing instructor, I encouraged students to follow Nightingale’s holistic philosophy looking at the physical, emotional and spiritual aspect of patient care. Today we have nurse practitioners who are following her example.
Nurse practitioners (NPs) are licensed, self-directed clinicians focused on managing people’s health conditions and preventing disease. We will explore the roles of three caring nurse practitioners in Payson who come from varied backgrounds and follow separate paths.
Kristin Woods
Family Nurse Practitioner Kristin Woods grew up in Payson. She graduated from Payson High School and then Gila Community College for her AA degree in nursing. She worked at Banner Payson Medical Center, on the medical surgical units, ICU and the ER. She continued with her work and education while raising a family.
She said, “I saw a need in the community. Since I grew up here and used the resources, I wanted to give back.”
In 2019 Kristen received her MS degree and completed her state board certification exam for her nurse practitioner license. She now shares an independent practice with Suzanne Morse, MSN APRN, at Integricare.
Durk Lynch
In his second year of college at Fort Hays University in Kansas, while working as an orderly, retired Col. Durk Lynch, family nurse practitioner went into nursing. He worked as a nurse in the army for five years and continued his studies as a nurse practitioner. Married with three children, in 1981 he went to a rural, underserved area in Missouri and stayed 12 years.
With Phyllis, his wife, also a nurse, he applied to a home mission in Gallup, N.M. with the Navajo on the reservation at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital. “I had no concept of what it was to work in rural areas.”
He worked there for 22 years. “The clinics kept closing due to lack of MDs and I remained the only practitioner.”
“I actually have had two career tracts. I retired from the Army as a colonel.” In active duty for five years, spending time in Korea during the Vietnam era, Durk then spent 20 years in the Army Reserve as an administrator. From a duty station in Memphis, Tenn. he supervised a 400 nursing person unit over five hospitals. “I was a chief nurse over five chief nurses in five states.”
In 2017, they moved from Gallup to Payson to be near grandchildren.
“I decided to volunteer at the Payson Christian Clinic and work at Integricare,” he said. “I like the independence. It’s a privilege to be in this kind of work, live in a rural community and to work with others who want to meet the needs of underserved people.”
Joshua Price
Joshua Price, nurse practitioner, waited three years after high school to start his nursing career. “I felt it was a good career path to impact lives and help my family.”
Joshua received his BSN and MSN degrees while working as a flight nurse on a helicopter. He has board certifications as a flight nurse and emergency nurse. While on helicopter duty with Air Methods, he dealt with cardiac situations, minor surgical procedures and other emergency care.
During a practicum with Dr. John Morgan, cardiologist, at Biltmore Cardiology, he changed his practice and spent more time with his family and now sees patients in the office.
“I feel I can be more friendly and in a caring relationship with patients. As a nurse practitioner, I don’t take the place of the physician, but fill the gap, provide good access to care and refer when necessary.”
He works in the emergency room three to four days a month. ”I have a have special skill set and want to use it.”
Joshua says NPs provide family care, especially in rural areas where many physicians don’t stay. He considers not only medical management, but also holistic management.
As you can see, nurse practitioners work in a variety of health care settings and meet a growing need, especially in rural communities.
Marie Fasano is a registered nurse, medical assistant and has a master’s of nursing.
