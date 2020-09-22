Welcome to our newest department directors!
Social Services
Bonnie Anderson is a longtime resident of Payson. For nearly 15 years, her career has expanded from working at RCH long ago when it was first purchased and renamed Rim Country Health to owning an adult care home, Anderson House, for 10 years. A few months ago Anderson returned to Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation after a 14-year career at another local skilled nursing facility (SNF).
Specializing in social services, Anderson is the patient liaison for authorized family members/POAs, health insurance case managers and the RCH team. Social services assists in and manages requests, needs, issues and communications on behalf of the residents.
Welcome, Bonnie! We’re glad to have a SNF Social Services Director on the team supporting the wellbeing of our residents.
Dietary/Dining Room
Donna Lewis, a tenured Dietary Director, recently joined RCH. Lewis has been around food and restaurants for a long time. Her father was a restaurateur in the Upper Midwest with a local family-style, sit-down restaurant.
Her 25-year career began as a dietary technician in a care center spending time with residents and assessing their needs. She then moved on to become a dietary director, for 12 years at a Valley skilled nursing facility (SNF) with 60 long-term care beds.
Lewis admits to being a foodie and says, “Every day is a different day with menus and the people here. Creating something special for the residents makes them feel special.”
Lewis says she’s “a little old-fashioned” when it come to the fall season. Her favorite dessert recipe is Pumpkin Bars, with cream cheese frosting.
Welcome, Donna! We’re excited to have a SNF Dietary Director on the team and anxious to see what’s cooking’ in the kitchen this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!