Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation is proactive about keeping compliant with medical protocols and procedures. So when time came to renovate the RCH Memory Care unit, we sought out the researched trends and that had positive results.
We found that skilled nursing facilities, with memory care unit remodels, are using research to enhance the residents’ environment. The classes that Banner Alzheimer’s Institute offers – and trained RCH personnel in past years – also revealed this new way of thinking.
While several colors are appealing to residents, research shows that using blue in the physical environment can actually lower blood pressure and that blue rooms “feel” cooler than rooms painted in shades of red or orange.
Blue also appears to increase the size of the room, and blue is a good choice for dinner plates and utensils as it produces a contrast of food.
Using a color that contrasts with the background draws attention to key features.
• Switches
• Handrails
• Furniture
• and, more features in patient rooms and common areas.
Less tripping and accidental encounters are experienced when a soothing contrast is part of the environment.
Rim Country Health’s goal is to make the transition easier for both the resident and their family, providing a safe, pleasant atmosphere with skilled and caring staff. After all, residents in RCH’s memory care unit experience living – no matter what stage in their diagnosis.
We’re here when you need us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!