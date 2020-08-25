The continuing “Word of Mouth says it all” articles reflect Heart, Artery & Vein Institute’s patients’ success stories that inspire readers to take a proactive approach to seeking treatment.
In this edition, our patients, who once again, gave us their time, shared their stories and words of wisdom, all have one thing in common: each has a zest for living their best healthy life, trust in faith and spirituality ... and, each are proactive about seeking the proper treatment(s).
Enjoy reading the testimonials from four local patients who have given their permission to share their very personal journeys and success stories.
Carol M.
Meet Carol M. who made the decision to move to Payson, and, also to stay in Payson for her health care needs. Carol is a positive and proactive senior who enjoys her friends, comic relief and believes it’s perfectly acceptable to switch the number order of her age (since she doesn’t feel her age).
Over one year ago, Carol heard Dr. Ali speak on KMOG. Having an A-fib diagnosis in past years and having just changed doctors, she wasn’t feeling herself and soon made an appointment with Heart, Artery & Vein Institute.
Carol shared with Dr. Ali that she had trouble walking, keeping up a good pace, and frequently sat down because she felt tired. After Carol’s initial visit she said, “I had all the tests right there (at the HAV office). The EKG, the stress test on the treadmill, and I was happy to do the tests.”
Dr. Ali reviewed the test results with Carol. She learned she was a candidate for a special cardiac therapy to optimize her overall circulatory status. Carol chose to do Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP) Therapy, a totally non-invasive approach to improving circulation to your heart and the rest of the body. Carol did not want any invasive procedures done.
The commitment to the 7-week (5 times a week) schedule was confirmed; and she was grateful that dependable transportation, by her trusted and supportive living community, made it possible for Carol to complete the program.
“I took my battery-operated radio along with me and after the HAV team set up the EECP, I’d listen to KMOG.” She said the time went by fast. “I just knew after the first visit (this would work).”
Carol doesn’t think of herself as athletic, but during the C19, she’d walk the halls of her home (living community) and knows when she hits her goal of a quarter mile. Using her walker for support, she noticed a change after the third week of the EECP treatment.
“I felt safe going into the HAV offices to attend my appointments. And, I’ve recommended Dr. Ali to several friends. I just love him!”
Carol really likes that Dr. Ali listens while she’s there in the office rather than just typing into a computer. She also enjoys his sense of humor and his common sense.
Carol’s words of wisdom: “Listen to your body. Use your common sense. I believe the Lord directed me to Dr. Ali’s office that day. Oh, and keep laughing.”
Jack S.
Meet Jack S. a transplant from Michigan who loves Arizona. He now makes his home in Payson. Jack shared his life’s greatest experience, which was two decades being involved in a prison ministry in Michigan. “Changing lives and the meaning of Love One Another truly impacted my life,” he said.
Living in Michigan, his career was with a Chevy plant. He and his wife (a former geriatric nurse) are proactive about finding the best options for their health care.
Once settled, Jack established becoming a patient with a local nurse practitioner who, in turn, referred him to Dr. Ali.
After the initial visit and assessment with Dr. Ali, Jack scheduled a stress test on the treadmill at the Heart, Artery & Vein Institute office.
“As the incline of the platform on the treadmill was raised, I could really feel my heart beat faster. There was no pain, but after the test I learned my heart was stopping for 2.5 seconds between beats,” he said.
Concern for a possible to trip to the Valley and at a heart cath lab at Banner University created a long hard look at how to proceed with the treatment that fit Jack best.
“I had the greatest experience with Dr. Ali and his team. They have my total respect. I was impressed with the team and the techs that did the tests,” he said.
Jack put visits to the gym on hold during COVID-19, but continues to walk around his community. He also curbed his social activities somewhat. “I wear a mask, faithfully.”
Jack and his wife remain in the process of deciding their next steps. They appreciate that Dr. Ali spends whatever time is required without “pushing.”
“Dr. Ali is straight forward and I look forward to our next office visit,” he said.
Jack’s words of wisdom: “What is life about ... to love one another. I’m (still) here because of my ministry work and I have more to do.”
Sandra H.
Meet Sandra H. who has lived in Arizona for decades. She has the best historical recall of the growth of our state. She’s a fun loving and stylish woman who enjoys helping her friends in Payson, which is home. Most of all, she’s the most proactive person I’ve met in Payson, when it comes to her health.
Sandra makes light of her health care journeys by saying, “patch, patch, patch!” But, she stands by her approach, “If you know something is wrong, get fixed, get it out.”
Having experienced heart issues and testing prior to meeting Dr. Ali, Sandra read about Dr. Ali and Heart, Artery & Vein Institute in the Payson Roundup.
“I’ve had the tests and still ... not until I met Dr. Ali, did anyone check or act upon what was going on in my legs.”
There was swelling in her legs that led to testing for circulation and heart issues.
“He’s the most thorough cardiologist that I’d ever been to. Dr. Ali is a good combination of education and knowledge.”
A minimally invasive approach to optimize circulation in the vessels of her legs, ablating poorly functioning veins was a success.
“I am able to walk better now. And, I can walk up all the steps to my home better.”
Sandra has completed the stress test, angiogram and had the leg ablation procedures. She will be learning more about the EECP Therapy at her next office visit.
She is still helping friends and neighbors and is also the recipient of some help from wonderful and thoughtful friends, too.
“I’m wearing my mask, and sanitizing, when I’m out, by using the wipes, too.”
Sandra’s words of wisdom: “When it comes to your health, there’s no guessing, get it checked! Know what’s going on. It’s more helpful than worrying about it. I am not ready to give up living!”
Joe B.
Meet Joe B., a recent 2020 transplant to Payson from New Mexico. A veteran, he served 20 years in both the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force. Thank you for your service, Joe.
Joe learned he had A-fib about a year ago. He’s had an ablation and was on meds for a post procedure. Moving to a new state meant getting a new cardiologist.
Luckily his veteran’s health insurance led him to Dr. Lowe and the Phoenix VA, where he received approval for the referral to Dr. Ali — who is on the VA approved list for cardiology.
Joe was first introduced to Dr. Ali from the morning radio talk show on KMOG. “Based on my use of a mask and Dr. Ali’s guidelines, I agree with him, and wanted to check him out.”
Initial testing at HAV offices has just started. Local testing included a stress test on the treadmill and an echocardiogram. Joe believes he had stress on his heart, so he also had an ultrasound of his legs.
“I just felt that something’s not right and wanted to get it checked out.” And, he’ll learn his results very soon.
Joe believes Dr. Ali is very professional, easy going, knowledgeable and stays focused.
“I have confidence in Dr. Ali, but the doctor is half of the equation. The HAV team made the whole experience amazing. They are helpful, organized and follow up. They are really on the ball and friendly.”
Joe is looking forward to hiking and enjoying the outdoors now that he and his wife are in Payson.
“I want to be in good health.”
Joe’s advice: “Pay attention to your body, and specifically your heart. Then take the corrective action.” His words of wisdom: “Aspire to be the best you can be!”
Tests and procedures performed at Heart, Artery & Vein Institute are Medicare approved. Have your insurance information ready when you phone to schedule your visit. Call 928-238-1388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!