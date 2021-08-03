The Town of Payson invites the community to attend a joint work study meeting between the council and the Rim Country Educational Alliance on a proposed community center at 3 p.m. today, Aug. 3 in the library meeting room.
This meeting will summarize the community center and Granite Dells Park projects to the council and board and give them a chance to ask questions. The two organizations will then discuss next steps.
Last spring, the RCEA and MHA Foundation announced they would build a park and community center off of Mud Springs Road on land owned by the RCEA. The organizations indicated they had other partners in town that would share in the project.
The Town of Payson soon after the announcement approached the RCEA asking if it could partner.
The suggestion of a partnership stirred up so many in the community, the town and MHA Foundation held a town hall on July 19 to hear concerns. Those ranged from how can the town take care of another park when it can’t take care of its own to where will the water come to fill the lake?
But it was clear the most pressing concern is the lack of a town pool. Earlier in the year, Town Manager Troy Smith condemned the decades old Taylor Pool as unsafe. This is the second year the community has gone without a town pool. Last year, the pandemic closed the pool.
At the town hall, parents and swim team members lamented any pool project would not be complete until after they graduated.
This work study will be the first of many meetings between the organizations to decide if a partnership is possible and what that would look like.
For more information, call the Town of Payson at 928-474-5242.
Our new Town manager has condemned the Taylor pool yet he made a big mistake of not getting engineering reports or bids to renovate the pool first . The council has given approval to do research and they want the public to pay for this incompetence. Our town manager has pretty much committed us to the new park which I can support if he does his job and finds the funding for our pool and for proper maintenance and repairs in our existing parks first .
