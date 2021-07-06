Record heat.
Wildfires.
And now, rain.
“Yeah, we did get hit by all three,” said Peter Kowalski.
Kowalski is one of six crew members for a group of 20 cyclists on a 59-day, 3,600-mile bicycle ride from Santa Barbara, Calif. to Washington, D.C.
The cyclists stopped in Payson on Tuesday night, Day 13 of their journey, sleeping on the floor in the center of Wilson Dome on the high school campus.
They planned to ride into town the same way they’ll reach so many daily destinations on this adventure.
On their bicycles.
So, Tuesday’s arrival by the support vehicles wasn’t ideal.
They planned to ride from Flagstaff to Payson on Tuesday but wildfire-related road closures changed things and they drove from Flagstaff to Phoenix and spent some time in the Valley before driving up to Payson.
Welcome to life on a two-month journey where the riders will average 75 miles a day.
Fraternity brothers
Padded bike shorts are necessary equipment for the members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, who are dedicating their summer to reconnecting, through various shared experiences, with people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement.
Journey of Hope
Journey of Hope, organized by The Ability Experience, is a cycling trip that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities. Friendship visits along the route will allow team members the opportunity to engage and develop friendships with community members for whom they are riding.
Strangers
The riders come from all over the country and most were strangers before embarking on the trip.
A brotherhood
One didn’t even have a bike.
“My bike I’ve been training with for like four months, it actually broke on like Day 4 or 5,” said Logan Rogers, 22, of Covington, La.
“My hanger, the thing that attaches to the derailer to the bike, basically, snapped. I was going up a hill and it stopped me on a dime.
Luckily a guy who has done this before was living in Palm Desert, about 20 minutes away from Palm Springs, where we were, and he just gave me this bike, which was really fortunate.
“So I made my first 100-mile ride, our century, on this bike. That was pretty meaningful to me and shows the brotherhood that we try to promote and how meaningful an experience this is because he was willing to just give me a bike.”
A passion
“The big reason why I joined Pi Kappa Phi was I’m passionate about working with people with disabilities,” said Rogers, who just graduated from Louisiana Tech University and is applying to med schools while on the trip as he eyes a career as a doctor.
He has a cousin with disabilities.
“I worked at Med Camp, which is a summer camp, in Louisiana that serves people with disabilities, every summer and on the weekends,” Rogers said. “I worked there as a counselor going into my junior year and I just fell in love with it.”
Now, he’s closing the fraternity and college chapters of his life with this trip for a cause.
New friends
They started in Santa Barbara, the hometown of 22-year-old Julien Maes. He just graduated from Colorado University in Boulder. He didn’t know anyone in the group before the journey began but 800 or so miles later and he does now.
“I was trying to bike at home and my longest ride was like 60 miles and that was tough, not having anyone to talk to or push you,” Maes said.
“Doing the 100- to 110-mile days is definitely tough, but it’s been awesome. We’ve gotten really close and had a great time so far. We’re all pushing each other. It definitely helps having other guys who are kind of in the same boat trying to figure it out at the same time.”
Oh, the pain
Of course, there’s the pain. And Maes doesn’t have much padding on his saddle, which doesn’t help.
“You definitely get sore and the knees start to hurt and shoulders from leaning over your bike for so long,” he said. “It’s pretty rewarding when you finish the day and you get to lay down on your air mattress and pass out.”
Once at Wilson Dome, they performed maintenance on their bicycles, which are the key to the entire trip, and fill air mattresses, shoot basketball and four of them played spikeball.
Then they headed off to eat dinner at Macky’s Grill. “A lot of us got Philly Cheese Steaks and thought it was terrific,” Kowalski said.
The support vehicles carry supplies and the backup mode of transportation for the riders in cases like they dealt with on Tuesday, where wildfire blocked their planned bike route from Flagstaff, forcing them to get in and drive by auto to Phoenix and then up the Beeline.
The South Team was to arrive in Payson after a 95-mile day on the road. The guys who stopped in Payson on Tuesday are one of three teams making long bike rides across various portions of North America this summer.
They were pleasantly surprised when they reached the dome.
“It was really nice and a bigger gym that we were surprised by,” Kowalski said. “We are usually staying in smaller churches or school gyms so it was a nice change up. It gave us space to spread out and relax a little and play basketball.”
And spikeball.
Friendship visits
Before arriving in Payson from the day in the Valley, they took a tour of the Civilian Foundation, which works with individuals with disabilities. The previous day in Williams, they participated in activities at Camp Civilian, a summer camp owned by the Civilian Foundation.
Raising more than $400,000
Combined with corporate sponsorships, the three Journey of Hope teams will raise more than $400,000 and share a message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities across the nation. The Ability Experience has raised over $20 million in its 44-year history.
Let’s talk
Jaime Jimenez, from Florida, is the project manager for the south team. He talked about what is important to him about this experience.
“I want to engage in conversations because we have guys from all over the country with various experience with people with disabilities,” Jimenez said.
“We can all learn from each other and be able to ask hard questions and be able to acknowledge we come at fault with where we come from and how our communities could be more inclusive, or our communities are already inclusive and we want to share that with other brothers here.
“My goal is just to make sure every cyclist that goes out on the road comes back safely and has an experience where they are proud of themselves, but also understand that there is a bigger picture. Cycling across the country is a big feat, but we remove the cycling, and the purpose of this trip is to spread awareness and acknowledge that every person is a person before the disabilities.”
Back on the road again
They left Payson for Lakeside on Wednesday morning and rode through the rain for at least part of that leg.
It’s definitely been an interesting trip through the Grand Canyon State.
But, they keep getting to the next destination.
One way or another.
Mostly on their bikes.
