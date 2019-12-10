Nearly two-thirds of the students enrolled by the Payson Unified School District qualify for free or reduced price meals. They are provided meals by the district during the week, but that food is not available during the weekends or when schools recess for holidays.
To fill the void, the Payson United Methodist Church has had a Student Weekend Food Program, which uses contributions from individuals and organizations to provide the youngsters in need with food to keep them from going hungry on weekends.
Recently, the church hosted a benefit concert to raise funds for the program, which is currently caring for more than 105 students. It costs about $14,000 for the entire 37-week school year, according to information from PUMC. The benefit program, held Nov. 16, was made possible by the Tonto Community Concert Association, Choice Auto, Edward Jones, and Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country. It was co-sponsored by the Payson United Methodist Church and Unity of Payson.
Financial assistance is welcome at any time and the church has broken down how much food can be provided for the program with different contribution amounts. A $1,500 Platinum Level gift provides food for one month; a $400 Gold Level gift provides one week of food for 100 students; a $200 Silver Level gift provides one week of food for 50 students.
For more information, contact the church at 928-474-0485 or email church.office@paysonumc.org.
The wisdom of PT Barnum continues to be proven. The school taxpayer free lunch program benefits the adults in the school district. Please remember that eligibility for the program for a family of four is nearly $50,000.00 a year - not exactly homeless or poverty. While there are families who are hurting, the economic situation in Payson is at historic highs and the school lunch program has mutated to include those who are not in need. I applaud any church that fulfills the mandate to care for the widows and orphans. However, government programs are intended to make more and more people dependent on government instead of self sufficiency. It is time to reduce the numbers of people who are identified by the brilliant Mr. Barnum.
