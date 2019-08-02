The Payson United Methodist Church is seeking help for its Student Weekend Food Program.
Nearly 60 percent of the students in the Payson Unified School District receive free lunches. That help is not available during the weekend or school breaks. The children who receive these meals come from families that have few resources for food. With contributions, the Methodist church was able to provide weekend lunches for 78 students during the past school year. It is anticipated at least as many students will need that help again this year.
The church hopes that with the help of Rim Country residents and businesses it will be able to reach even more students in need.
The Payson Unified School District asked the church to take over the Weekend Backpack Food Program in November 2013, in cooperation with the Payson Assisting Displaced Students (PADS), according to Pastor Sarah Allen.
It costs about $10,000 to feed students during the 37-week school year.
The church is asking once again for ongoing financial support. Members of the congregation and the community buy food and supplies, pack the food and distribute the meals to the schools.
The church is asking for area organizations to contribute $250 to help continue the program this school year. Any and all donations are appreciated.
Make checks payable to Payson United Methodist Church and annotate “Student Weekend Food Program” in the comment section on your check.
Mail the contribution to Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson, AZ 85541 or drop them off.
For details, call 928-474-0485 or email church.office@paysonumc.org or visit paysonumc.org.
