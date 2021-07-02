Victoria Storm understands the apprehension many people feel about reptiles and she’s trying to do something about it.
“It’s a lot easier for people to do something for cute fluffy animals,” said the Payson resident. “A lot of people are willing to support animals like cats and dogs, but there’s not a lot who are willing to support some of the scaly animals with fangs.
“We’ve been conditioned to fear the scaly animals with fangs, but once you get to know them, you realize they aren’t going to kill you, they just want to live, too.”
Storm, grew up on a bayou near New Orleans, La., where her father owned snakes and her two uncles ran a reptile sanctuary.
She doesn’t have alligators like they had there, but she cares for several smaller creatures at the recently opened Haus of Voodoo Reptile Sanctuary on her property in Mesa del Caballo.
She brought six of the 20 reptiles she cares for with her to the Payson Farmers Market Saturday, June 26 and will return this Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon, July 3.
She brought with her a Mexican black king snake named Karma, two ball pythons named Pandora and Thunder, a six-foot boa constrictor named Blue, a bearded dragon and a sulcata tortoise named Munchie with her on June 26 and plans to bring one of the larger animals this weekend.
“We have a Nile monitor that came from the Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue and Education in Tucson because they ran out of space for him,” Storm said. “They can get up to (six) feet long.”
She said she enjoys coming to the Farmers Market. A 4-year-old bearded dragon named Lemi clung to her shoulder as she talked to people on Saturday.
“Lemi is one of our educational animals that we bring out to our community to teach them about reptiles and reptile awareness,” she said.
The single mom with two kids does everything she can to make the animals comfortable.
“They’re very spoiled,” she said. “They get misted with water bottles three times a day in their habitats just to keep them cool and hydrated. And I take them out and hold them every day.”
They sometimes adopt out reptiles.
“We don’t foster, but sometimes we will adopt out our more common rescues when we start getting too many to someone that we know will take care of them,” Storm said. “We won’t adopt out our less common animals.”
Storm did what she could to help the Backbone Fire evacuees with reptiles.
“We did take in a couple of rescues temporarily from the fire and they will pick them up once they are settled back in,” she said.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit can always use donations, which anyone can make by contacting them through the Haus of Voodoo Facebook page.
“If anybody wants to donate tanks, terrariums, heat pads or heat lamps, paper towels, cloths, Dawn dish soap, any supplies that help us clean and maintain our animals (and their habitats). Crickets are always a necessity and we’ll take vegetables.
“We’re actually talking to Habitat for Humanity ReStore about opening up a donation hub where Payson residents can donate any type of supplies for us. They can go to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and tell them they’re trying to donate to the reptile sanctuary. If they want to make a tax-exempt donation, we accept all types of cash donations and all the payment apps.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the sanctuary on its Facebook page.
Storm’s been taking in reptiles for about 10 years and worked for a reptile sanctuary in the Valley before officially opening the Payson sanctuary as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity in April.
“We found there’s a need for one here,” she said. “In the first week we officially opened, we received 11 surrenders. Mostly, it’s people who buy something or get something and they’re not aware of the amount of care and effort that goes into them and we take them in and we take care of them. We have rescues and surrenders.”
She knows not everyone sees these animals the way she does.
“I’m a weirdo,” Storm said with a laugh. “I see the animals under the scales where a lot of people just see monsters. They need help too.”
Storm said her Mesa del neighbors don’t need to be concerned.
“We keep our animals well secured so we don’t have any escapees,” she said.
“When I first wanted to do this I was afraid that people would be afraid and not want us here. But our community has been so supportive of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!