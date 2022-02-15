The robots trundle.
The lasers flash.
The drones hover.
And Rube Goldberg contraptions of mysterious purpose buzz, beep and rattle.
Welcome to Payson High School’s high-tech science and engineering lab — the remarkable gift of a big-hearted, deep-pocketed Valley educational foundation.
Each day Chad Miner conducts a hands-on class in the converted classroom space outfitted with a host of industrial-strength computers, lasers, engravers, milling tools, computer design programs, 3D laser printers and other gifts of the Caris Charitable Trust. Students learn to use the high-tech machines in a class intended to prepare them for the high-tech work world, by unleashing their imaginations on projects of their own invention.
For the rest of the day, the science and technology lab remains open for class projects. Miner and others train the teachers on use of the $300,000 worth of high-tech machines and computers.
Teachers have taken increasing advantage of the tools, especially the science and engineering classes — although history class can also use the tools to map the fall of empires. Teachers can even build a lesson plan using the insanely popular, world-creation computer game Minecraft.
“It’s all about exploring the world of science and interacting with technology,” said Vicky Andrews, the district’s director of technology and innovation.
So student-built robots compete with one another to accomplish epic tasks like picking up eggs and carrying them across the room.
And students compete for the Rube Goldberg Prize, based on the quest to create the most elaborate, ridiculous, laughter-inducing way to accomplish some simple task like blowing into a Kleenex.
“The lab expands the teachers’ tool sets. We want to use these tools throughout the curriculum — whether it’s an engineering class or creating a World War II map,” said Andrews.
The lab specializes in hands-on, team-based learning — with an intrepid band of students figuring out how to use the tools to solve real-world problems to produce “tangible artifacts.”
Just recently, students used the lab to manufacture impressive medals for an on-campus, regional wrestling tournament.
Not to mention really, really awesome Mother’s Day cards.
The Caris Charitable Trust made it possible, thanks to family connections to Rim Country. The foundation doesn’t much like publicity, but quietly and steadily seeks ways to improve education and touch kids’ lives.
“I’ve been in three different districts in my career,” said Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon, “and I’ve never seen a lab like this. Even in large districts.”
The STEAM lab’s part of a districtwide effort, supported by the foundation.
In Payson Elementary School, the grant money has supplied lots of classroom tools — like magnets and prisms and other objects to connect a child’s sense of wonder to an awareness of how the world works.
In Julia Randall Elementary School, the donations have led to the start of a robotics program and class science projects. The science curriculum has also been boosted by the investment of pandemic relief money that now provides each student with a Chromebook loaded with tools and curriculum. Students start early writing code to control their robots.
By middle school, the projects have become more complex and focused on imagining and then creating objects. The science classes make use of the technology, but the most important tool remains the student’s imagination — linked to a willingness to tinker and experiment.
The whole program launched several years ago, when the foundation contacted the district out of the blue and asked whether the high school had any science and technology needs. The foundation apparently had some leftover money and several board members had grown up in or near Rim Country. Andrews and other district administrators slammed together a proposal in a breathtaking matter of days, which hooked the first in a series of grants.
The most recent gift from the foundation includes money to hire an art teacher at Julia Randall Elementary School, to teach art units in many different classrooms.
The district hopes that teaching students and teachers to use the high-tech tools in the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) lab will build student interest in the sciences and art. The district’s curriculum listings include a host of advanced science and math classes, including engineering, physics and calculus.
However, the district generally requires at least 10 students to enroll in a class to actually offer it. The district has for the past couple of years often had fewer than 10 students sign up for the more advanced classes. Students can still sign up for online versions of most of those classes through Payson Center for Success.
The district hopes that the gifts from the Caris Charitable Trust will help build student interest and increase the number of students who take the advanced classes — which remain the key to majoring in many of the science and technology areas in college.
In the meantime, the kids are excited. The lab’s next to the library, so students can come in to work on projects on their own time — under the genial supervision of the school librarian.
As for the teachers, the team-centered learning and the luxury of cutting edge (pun intended) engravers and lasers has stimulated whole new lesson plans.
“It’s just so exciting to see these kids catch fire,” said Miner.
