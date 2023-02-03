Free tuition.
Eastern Arizona College’s Payson Campus made a case for a college education on Thursday to hundreds of Payson High School students.
The students rotated through four sessions on college programs on the campus – and how donors have made it possible for students to finish a year or two of college before they even leave high school.
“It’s the money,” said EAC Payson Business Professor Scott Russell, “something you’d probably like to have a lot of. Now, how much do you suppose you’ll make if you don’t graduate high school?”
“Under $60K?” ventured one student.
“Yeah – like way under,” said Russell. “Try under $25,000.”
Once you graduate high school – you can expect $30,000 to $35,000.
Get a college degree – you’re more likely to earn $60,000 – with $100,000 likely for high demand fields like computer sciences.
“So to not take advantage of a program that lets you complete free college classes in high school seems ridiculous,” said Russell.
He’s referring to the Aspire Arizona Foundation’s program that covers the tuition cost for EAC Payson college classes offered on the high school campus.
Paul Brocker, the Aspire president, said that since 2013, donors have covered $335,000 in tuition costs for 6,500 college credits earned by 500 high school students. About 80 students have finished at least one year of college before graduating from high school. That represents a saving of $11,000 to $16,000 in university tuition costs for each student.
“The biggest point I want to make is that we want you to take advantage of us,” said Brocker.
The Payson High School juniors and seniors trooped from one presentation to another, including pitches for EAC Payson’s nursing program – ranking #1 in the state. The featured programs also included culinary arts, medical certifications, cosmetology and fire sciences. The community college offers certificates and degrees in each of these fields, which help students jump straight into good jobs with an AA degree – even if they don’t earn a four-year degree.
Some students already have their eyes on the prize – and a life plan.
“I’m going to be an oncologist,” observed one girl.
“Oh, impressive – but depressing,” joked one presenter.
“I’m going to go into veterinary sciences and have my own business,” offered another student, distinctive in the dyed pink and green streaks in her hair.
But other students buttonholed by a reporter haven’t really thought much about the future.
“College? I don’t know,” said one sophomore. “Haven’t really thought about it.”
Another student observed, “I doubt it. Costs a ton. I think I just need to get a job.”
One student considered the question, then concluded, “My parents want me to go. But I know we can’t afford it.”
Payson’s college attainment rate remains well below the rest of the state, according to Census Bureau figures. In Payson, about 16% of adults have no high school diploma – compared to about 14% statewide. About 56% have a high school diploma only, compared to 50% statewide. Only about 27% of Payson residents have a college or graduate degree – compared to about 38% statewide.
About 32% of Arizona residents have a BA or better. That compares to 37% in Utah, 36% in California, 30% in New Mexico, and 44% in Colorado.
The day included a presentation by nine students from the nursing program, who talked about the various medical certification programs.
Carlos Rodriquez noted, “you learn by doing – a lot of hands-on stuff. And we’ve had no out-of-pocket costs,” with support from the MHA Foundation and other grants. “You can go and work anywhere with the certification.”
Several of the students demonstrated the CPR technique on a long-suffering dummy. Others demonstrated the proper technique for blood draws from an artificial arm.
In another session, a science instructor passed around hearts, livers and other organs – vacuum wrapped in plastic. Students in the science and anatomy classes will eventually dissect the organs. She also passed around a giant plastic model of a COVID virus – produced on the college’s 3-D printer.
“Just because it’s free,” she said of the dual enrollment biology course, “doesn’t mean it isn’t cool. But I see you guys are all distracted by the dead organs.”
For some students, it all represented the first time they’ve given serious thought to the long-term question of what they’ll do with their lives.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said one sophomore. “It does sound kind of fun. But I don’t know about college. I have to ask my parents.”
