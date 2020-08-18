The Payson school board on Aug. 10 approved a $200,000 agreement to post two police officers on district campuses to not only help protect the school against threats, but to change kids’ attitudes toward the police.
The program will post one Payson police officer on the high school campus, with a second officer shifting back and forth from Rim Country Middle School and Julia Randall Elementary School.
The board approved the new contract at the same meeting it postponed the return to in-person classes until at least Oct. 12 due to concerns about the pandemic.
The district picked up an additional school resource officer this year, part of a big boost in state funding for both school counselors and officers on campus. Payson already had one school resource officer and opted for a second officer on campus rather than seeking to apply the grant to an additional school counselor.
In Payson, the school resource officers offer students classes in criminal justice, drug abuse and prevention and other topics. They also provide support for principals on some disciplinary issues, provide on-campus policing for drugs or violence, train administrators and teachers on ways to prevent school violence and bullying, assess the campus for potential security problems and work with students in ways intended to build trust for the police.
School resource officers have become controversial this year as part of the fallout from the Black Lives Matter movement. Studies have shown racial disparities in discipline in schools nationwide, and some studies suggest placing an officer on campus increases arrest rates — especially among minority students.
Historically, Payson High School has generated calls to the police. One top county probation officer said that in the past year or two, Payson High School has generated a majority of the calls to the juvenile probation department.
Questions about the impact of school resource officers on campus arrest rates and discipline prompted Phoenix Union High School District to end the program there, freeing up $1.2 million to spend on counselors or other programs.
Many of the questions about the role of school resource officers nationally stemmed from a nationwide survey of 470 schools between 2003 and 2008. The University of Maryland researchers found that schools with school resource officers reported more serious crimes, more minor crimes and higher rates of student expulsions than schools without school resource officers.
However, that study didn’t offer a way to determine whether schools hired school resource officers because they were struggling with on-campus crimes or whether having an officer on campus resulted in more reports of crime.
A different study in 2009 examined school discipline data in 28 middle schools and high schools in Knoxville over a three-year period. About half were assigned school resource officers, and the other half were not. The study found no differences in overall arrest rates. However, schools that gained SROs saw a decrease in arrests for serious crimes, but an increase in arrests for disorderly conduct. This suggests school resource officers may have opted for a less serious charge, even while making about the same number of arrests as an off-campus patrol officer.
Another study by researchers at Mississippi State University examined statewide juvenile court data from 2009 through 2011 and found school resource officers handled felony offenses about the same as regular patrol officers, but that school resource officers were less likely to refer juveniles to court for misdemeanors or status offenses.
The Dolan Consulting Group in a review of the research concluded “The available evidence indicates that SROs tend to see their jobs as that of a social worker, educator and surrogate parent to the students. The work they do tends to focus on service activities unrelated to crime and disorder, but principals still tend to notice reductions in crime and conduct problems when SROs are present.”
A study by The Brookings Institute found school resource officers had a limited impact on campus crimes and discipline problems. The study reviewed the effect of an expansion of school resource officers in North Carolina through a $23 million state program from 2013 to 2017.
This study found an increase in arrest rates on campuses that gained a school resource officer and found the referrals to court increased more for minority students than for white students. However, the increase in on-campus arrests were more closely linked to neighborhood demographics and on-campus problems like the size of the school and declining test scores.
“Legislators often focus on protection from gun violence, which is indeed important, but as shown by the 16 mandatory discipline acts, school safety extends beyond gun violence. Given evidence that increasing funding for SROs does not have an effect on school safety, as measured by reported disciplinary acts, SRO philosophies should be re-evaluated,” concluded researcher Kenneth Alonzo Anderson.
