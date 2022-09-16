Trevor Creighton rides the 80-mile Black Canyon Trail from Prescott Valley to North Phoenix every year.
“That’s amazing through the desert,” he said.
“But Arizona doesn’t have something like that, that has the elevation, the vistas and ponderosa pines.”
So, he’s helping to change that.
Creighton is trying to get the word out about the Second Annual Highline Hold ’em Mountain Bike Poker Run. Registration for the nine-mile trail ride ends Oct. 8 for the Oct. 15 event. Only online registrations are accepted at msarim.org. There will be no same-day registration.
The entry fee is $60 plus a $5.79 fee for any of the three divisions. All proceeds go to the National Forest Foundation’s Highline Restoration Project to help restore and complete the new trail in Rim Country.
The races start and end at the 260 Trailhead. Riders park at Landmark at The Creek at 1177 Christopher Creek Loop in Christopher Creek and shuttles take them to the starting line and bring them back after the race. Landmark at The Creek features great food and drinks.
“You can ride bikes and drink beer afterwards,” Creighton said. “It’s a great time.”
Riders collect cards along the course to complete a seven-card poker hand by the finish. The best hands win prizes including a new Go-Pro, a Garmin watch, two-night RV rental and two spots on a Hermosa Tours multiday trip, among other prizes.
The 10 a.m. shuttle is for slower paced riders, the 10:45 is for intermediate riders, while the 11:30 shuttle is for advanced riders.
It’s quite a course.
“It has some of best downhill stretches and flow in the area along with some awesome technical sections,” Creighton said. “If you’ve never ridden this nine-mile section of trail, you’re in for a fun time.”
It’s not too challenging.
“The elevation gain is right around 450 feet, so it’s not bad,” Creighton said. “You’ve got some climbs, but you’ve got some downhills.”
It’s relatively easy by design. Creighton is the race organizer/director and is the president of the nonprofit Rim Country Mountain Biking Association, a local chapter of the International Mountain Biking Association.
He’s working with another nonprofit, Mogollon Sporting Association, to fund the event.
The goal of the Highland Restoration Project is to complete a 60-mile trail.
“The Highline Trail starts at the 260 Trail just at the base of the Rim,” Creighton explained. “It stretches just below the Mogollon Rim all the way to Pine. It currently sits at right around 52, 53 miles. When it’s completed with all its re-routes, it’ll be over 60 miles of continuous single track trail, meaning that somebody on a bike could ride from the 260 Trail all the way to Pine.
“Now, that’s not me in one day. That’d be a three-day thing. But it’s gonna be a bucket-list type of trail for a lot of people. Man, this is gonna be something else.”
Creighton said he just wanted to start a fun event, not one for the best mountain bikers in the world.
“I’m not a mountain bike racer,” he said. “I like to ride bikes and take pictures and have fun and have a couple of drinks afterwards. I didn’t want to put a race together because I wanted something that a person like me might be interested in and hit a wider audience.
“And I love the idea of poker runs. I thought they were super cool. And I thought, well, why can’t we do that with a mountain bike.”
He hopes to nearly double the number of people who participated in the first event a year ago.
“A lot of amazing community sponsors hopped on board right off the bat last year,” Creighton said. “This year, we have even more. So, we’re looking to expand our participants. Last year we had about 80. This year we’re hoping to hit over 150.”
He thanked the Mogollon Sporting Association and the MHA, which both donated $5,000 toward the event.
He said volunteers make the event possible.
“We just want to get the word out about this trail, and it always takes volunteers to keep things like this going,” Creighton said.
“One of the best things to happen out of last year is we had people that signed up for the event, they got there and said, ‘Man, we didn’t even know this existed. We’ve driven past this (area) all the time on our way to Show Low or all that stuff.
“So, it’s just that awareness to let people know that we’ve got some pretty cool stuff in our backyard, too. So, we want to build that awareness.”
