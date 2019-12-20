More Americans than ever on record — 115.6 million — will travel this holiday season, from Sunday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, according AAA Arizona. That is the most in nearly 20 years since AAA began tracking in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9 percent over last year, or 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway. More than 2.2 million Arizonans will travel for Christmas, the most since 2000.
Nationwide, more than 104 million of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects delays to be the worst on Thursday, Dec. 26, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.
“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” said Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson for AAA Arizona.
• Automobiles: 104.8 million Americans, the most on record, will drive to their holiday destinations. That means 3.9 million more people are expected on the roads compared with last year, for an increase of 3.9 percent. More than 2 million Arizonans are expected to hit the road.
• Planes: With 4.9 percent growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the year-end holidays, with 6.97 million Americans expected to fly — the most since 2003. 162,000 Arizonans will hit the skies for the holiday, a 4.7 percent increase from last year.
• Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: Travel by these other modes will reach 3.81 million, 3 percent more than last year. More than 68,000 Arizonans will travel by train, bus or cruise ships for the 2019 holiday.
home for the holidays
For the 104.8 million Americans traveling by automobile, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts only marginal delays throughout the holiday week.
Nationally, drivers could experience double the travel times on Thursday and Friday afternoon, although New York City and Washington, D.C. could see triple the delays.
“With kids out of school and many Americans taking extended time off for the holidays, drivers will experience only incremental delays throughout the week. Although congestion will be lighter than normal, knowing when and where major delays will likely happen will help save time and reduce stress this holiday season,” says Vazquez.
Gas prices are expected to drop in time for the holidays, but will likely be slightly more expensive than last December’s national gas price average of $2.37.
