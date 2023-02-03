Judy Mackenzie hears about how there’s nothing for kids to do here all the time.
“I hear so much complaining around town about that,” says the certified British Horse Society instructor and working equitation instructor.
Well, she’s got an idea that may change the minds of many looking for activities for their children or grandchildren.
Patterson Training/Payson Riding Lessons in Star Valley recently attained approved vendor status with the Arizona Government’s Empowerment Scholarship Account Program (ESA) so home-schooled kids can have free riding lessons.
Including home-schooled kids is just the latest development for the ESA Program, which is also open to children under various categories, such as students with disabilities, students with a military parent on active duty and students who live on a Native American Reservation.
“They just need to apply online, book lessons with us, submit our invoice to ESA, who will pay us directly,” Mackenzie said.
She’s excited about this development.
“This is a great way to include a really fun, physical activity into the lives or our home-schooled kids in the Payson area,” she said.
She talked about some of the benefits of horse riding for kids, which include teaching them responsibility, patience, self-discipline, dedication, and problem-solving, as well as the physical benefits of cardio workout, improved balance and coordination.
“There are also psychological benefits such as improved confidence and self-esteem, as well as the joy of companionship of an animal, and the known therapeutic effect of interacting with a horse,” Mackenzie said.
“Joining a barn can also provide socialization for children, as they meet and make friends with other riders.”
To check your child’s eligibility for the program, visit www.azed.gov/esa/eligibility-requirements.
To schedule riding lessons, call or text Mackenzie at 303-358-6118 or email paysonridinglessons@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.paysonridinglessons.com or see their Facebook page at facebook.com/paysonriding lessons.
