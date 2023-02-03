Horse riding lessons-contributed

Jax Nelson rides April at Patterson Training/Payson Riding Lessons in Star Valley. Home-schoolers are now eligible to receive free horse riding lessons through the state of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account Program.

 Contributed

Judy Mackenzie hears about how there’s nothing for kids to do here all the time.

“I hear so much complaining around town about that,” says the certified British Horse Society instructor and working equitation instructor.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.