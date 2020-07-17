With the jump in COVID-19 cases in Gila County — and Payson — masks in public are mandatory.
To help residents of the area meet the new mandate, Time Out Inc. clients have been busy making masks.
The masks can be purchased — or orders placed — at the Time Out Thrift Store, in the Payson Village shopping center, 244 E. Highway 260. The cost is $5.
Proceeds from masks benefit Time Out’s Comfort Care Program and teach residents a new skill.
There is a need for donations of cotton fabric to continue to support the health of Payson residents. Please call 928-472-8007 to arrange fabric donation.
