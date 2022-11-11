Matthew Binney propped himself against the low wall. Chunks of stone exploded around him as a hidden PKM machine gun spewed fire.

His left shoulder blown away and a piece of bullet embedded in his skull, Binney worked through the haze of pain and the confusion to relay commands to Jaccob — the Afghani translator from his Green Beret unit.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.