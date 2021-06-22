Thirteen varsity and six junior varsity boys basketball teams converged on Payson High School for the Longhorn Shootout on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
Games were played in both Wilson Dome and in the PHS old gym. The dome was converted into a shelter for Brokeback Fire evacuees beginning Saturday night after the tournament ended.
Payson won the JV division championship.
Other JV teams included Heber Mogollon, Sanders Valley, LFPA, Tucson Magnet and Wickenburg.
Varsity teams included Payson, Cicero Prep, LFPA, Tucson Magnet, Wickenburg, El Dorado, Maricopa/Akchin, Sanders Valley, Valley, Gilbert Leading Edge, Page, Tempe Prep and Wickenburg and Wickenburg Christian.
