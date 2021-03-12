Why is the Horton Creek Trail so popular?
Here’s a clue: the middle word in the name — creek. Who doesn’t love a creek or stream?
Recently, I snuck away at midday on Monday following a busy work weekend for a long-overdue hike.
No better way to get away from the daily stress than a pleasant hike with my Australian shepherd mix rescue Bailey.
In the month since my beloved chow/terrier mix Bear died, I’ve tried to keep Bailey active to minimize the negative effect her brother’s absence must play on her mind.
We go on as many hikes a week as possible. Most of them are short because she’s getting older and just can’t make it as far as she did before she suffered a knee injury a couple of years back.
But it’s an activity she loves.
It’s so easy for me to walk out my front door and into Tonto National Forest, so I do that most days. But I try to load my pal in my Jeep Cherokee and head to another area trail once a week.
So, we headed to my favorite trail just down the road from Tonto Fish Hatchery.
I try to avoid these popular trails on weekends because who wants to deal with all the folks who flock to the forest then?
So, I figured we might see no one on a weekday.
Well, no.
Seems lots of people think like me.
It doesn’t matter what day of the week you go, if the weather’s nice, you’ll be sharing the trail. And with the temperature near 70, it was nice.
We found one of two vacant spots in the parking lot and headed out.
Later, as we departed the trail, we had to squeeze past a car that was illegally parked within two feet of the entry/exit gate.
While the trailhead is always busy, you can still find peace on the trail.
I wonder if my affection for the soothing sound of a babbling brook explains my need to run a fan by my bed to avoid the unbearable quiet as I try to go to sleep.
The sound washes over and relaxes me.
So, there we are, my relaxed self with Bailey on the leash strolling along as Horton Creek’s gentle melody plays in the background.
A constant companion.
I could sleep here.
But not now. We’re here to get some fresh air, exercise, and take in the forest’s beauty.
Bailey is 10 and not able to hike as far as she used to, especially after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament. I feared we might never hike again as she limped about those first few days after I learned the cost of surgery. I went with medication and she soon stopped limping. The ACL must have healed on its own.
But I don’t want to push it and hike with her for too long. I looked for a nice place by the creek to stop after a mile or two before turning back. There’s a great spot I love above the creek, but it’s probably more like three miles from the trailhead, so we couldn’t make it that far. I settled on a shady spot with the creek too far away to see.
Not my first choice, but we’d walked far enough and needed to turn around.
Thankfully, the soothing sound of active water remained.
A hiker passed us, looked at the block S on my green Michigan State cap and said, “You seem like a nice guy, but ugly hat.”
“Oh, you must be from Ann Arbor,” I responded, amazed at how many Michigan fans I run into in Arizona. “How’d you like that basketball game yesterday,” I asked, knowing the answer and with a big grin on my face.
Well, I can’t really laugh. The unranked but surging Spartans did upset No. 2 Michigan and probably locked up another NCAA Tournament berth, but they had lost to the Wolverines a couple of days earlier and it’s been a disappointing season overall, so far.
Later, a man with his wife and two children approached. “Looks like you found the perfect spot,” the man said.
I’d passed the family earlier and told them I was going to find the perfect spot by the creek to stop before heading back.
Well, I couldn’t have been any further from water and still be able to hear it, but it really was perfect there sitting on a rock among the ponderosa pines.
I had groaned with frustration when I saw the packed parking lot. I wished they weren’t all there.
But somewhere along the hike, I realized I no longer felt that way. They were all very pleasant. I appreciated all of them because they added a human touch to the experience, stopping to ask if it was OK to pet Bailey and chatting briefly. They made me smile.
Even the UM fan.
Especially the UM fan, since my school had just beaten his.
As I lifted Bailey back into the Cherokee, I thought about the packed parking lot and my misplaced frustration.
The people we shared brief moments with along the trail only enhanced my wonderful time hiking Horton Creek Trail.
This trail is alive as long as the water continues its constant flow.
I’m trying to appreciate every minute of life these days.
And I learned to look at other hikers differently.
We all just want to enjoy this wondrous place, and there’s plenty of space on the four-mile hike to the spring many make to assure everyone can find their own space to be alone with their thoughts.
And the creek.
